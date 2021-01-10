Lt. Col. Chunn's Promotion Ceremony to the Rank of Colonel

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif., -- U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Kevin Chunn, a logistician serving as the Assistant Chief of Staff, G-3 Operations Officer, 1st Marine Logistics Group, was promoted to the rank of Colonel on Oct. 1, 2021 on Camp Pendleton, CA.



The son of a Marine, Chunn was born in San Diego CA and then moved to Savannah, MO with his parents Charlotte and Phillip Chunn after his father retired from the Marine Corps. Chunn is a 1991 graduate of Savannah High School. His mother, Charlotte Chunn, moved to Saint Joseph, MO after his father’s passing.



“I don’t make it back home to Missouri as often as I should, but I appreciate the nearly 50 years of sacrifice my mom has made to the Marine Corps supporting my father’s career and mine,” said Chunn.



Chunn enlisted in the Marine Corp in 1991 and later commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in 1999. He was joined with his wife, Jessica Hernandez Chunn, from Alice TX, and their two children, Andrew and Erin pinned him to his new rank. Next summer, Chunn’s family will move to northern California, when he takes command of Defense Logistics Agency Distribution San Joaquin.



Chunn has been in the Marine Corps for 30 years and remains committed. He enjoys his job and working with Marines. Chunn said his mentors played a big role in shaping him into the person he is today. He’s passionate about developing Marines and communicating the commander’s intent and training.



Looking back over 30 years, he appreciates the many opportunities the Marine Corps has provided him and his family and the responsibilities he has.



“It’s just my life, I enjoy it, and I couldn’t imagine doing anything else,” said Chunn.

