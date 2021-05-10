2d Cavalry Regiment hosts 1st Armoured Infantry Brigade (UK)

Photo By Maj. John Ambelang | Brigadier Sam Humphris (left), commander of the 1st Armoured Infantry Brigade (UK),...... read more read more Photo By Maj. John Ambelang | Brigadier Sam Humphris (left), commander of the 1st Armoured Infantry Brigade (UK), and Staff Sgt. John Mock (right), 3rd Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, discuss the Integrated Tactical Network's performance during Saber Junction 21. The 1st Armoured Infantry Brigade visited the 2d Cavalry Regiment at Rose Barracks, Germany to discuss capabilities and future training opportunities between the two units on Oct. 5, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. John Ambelang) see less | View Image Page

ROSE BARRACKS, Germany – Leaders of the 1st Armoured Infantry Brigade (1AI) of the British Army visited the 2d Cavalry Regiment (2CR) to discuss capabilities and future training opportunities between the two NATO countries on Oct. 5, 2020.



Brigadier Sam Humphris, commander of 1AI, and other leaders toured the Regiment Headquarters and a motorpool on U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, gaining an understanding of the Regiment’s combat platforms and integrated tactical network capabilities.



“The quality of the Soldier I met today, I’ve been deeply impressed by,” said Brig. Humphris after viewing the communication systems and Strykers of 3rd Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment.



The two units have a Memorandum of Partnership signed by United States Army Europe and Africa and the British Field Army with the goal of achieving operational and tactical interoperability.



2CR recently participated in Saber Junction 21 at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany where it served as a subordinate unit to the 1AI headquarters, the 3rd (United Kingdom) Division. 1AI also provided a platoon of dismounted infantry to serve in 2CR during the Saber Junction.



Next month, 1AIB expects to send five Soldiers to the Regiment’s Expert Infantry Badge and Expert Soldier Badge training and testing.



“It’s fantastic to learn the really exciting things the Regiment has in store and how we can hopefully connect better with it,” continued Brig. Humphris.



The 1st Armoured Infantry Brigade is headquartered out of Tidworth, England, approximately 75 miles west of London.