Full authority for Army’s only active-duty information operations unit transfers to Army Cyber Command

Full authority for the Army's only active-duty information operations (IO) unit -- the 1st IO Command (Land) -- was reassigned to U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) in a transition of authority ceremony at Fort Belvoir, Va., Oct. 1, 2021.



ARCYBER commander Lt. Gen. Stephen G. Fogarty; Maj. Gen. Michele H. Bredenkamp, commander of the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM); and 1st IO commander Col. Matthew J. Sheiffer, presided at the ceremony.



The event was conducted in full compliance with all applicable health protection and safety standards for COVID-19.



1st IO was activated Oct. 28, 2002 and initially placed under operational control of the Headquarters Department of the Army operations directorate (G3/5/7) and administrative control of INSCOM. On Feb. 2, 2011, operational control of 1st IO was reassigned to ARCYBER, while INSCOM retained administrative control.



The Oct. 1 transition ceremony celebrated the end of 1st IO's 26-year history with INSCOM, which began with the inception of the Land Information Warfare Activity in May 1995. As this chapter ends, a new one opens with reassignment of full authority of 1st IO to ARCYBER.



“We are entering a new era as a single command – U.S. Army Cyber – assumes responsibility for both our administration and our operations,” Sheiffer said.



All three commanders stressed that the transition is part of that new era and a natural evolution in Army operations in the information dimension and the decades-long relationship between 1st IO, Army Cyber and INSCOM. All thanked each other for the exceptional support that has come from that relationship and said they look forward to continuing to work together closely in the future.



“The Army changed its doctrine many times over those 26 years, but through all of that change, it has continued to rely on 1st IO Command and all of you to provide essential support to our deployed forces – and this is a trend that is unlikely to change as the Army transforms to its Waypoint 2028 and endpoint 2035 forces,” Sheiffer told the 1st IO team at the event.



“You all are one of a kind,” Bredenkamp added. “You have a remarkable reputation and you’ve earned that with hard work and support over the years from extremely talented and professional personnel within the 1st IO team. 1st IO Command is known as the best in what you do at information operations within the domain, and as you transition from INSCOM we know you’re going to continue your legacy of enabling the warfighter and also providing information advantage.”



“There are two things that allow us to conduct information advantage activities. One is robust, resilient networks (and) the other is intelligence, because intelligence drives all operations. Not just in the traditional physical domain, but also in space, also in cyber. And if we look ahead to the information dimension and the activities that we’re going to conduct together, really, this is just part of an evolution,” Fogarty said.



Fogarty explained that ARCYBER and INSCOM commanders have discussed a 1st IO transition for years, but wanted to make the move when they were certain that the still relatively young ARCYBER (which also celebrated its 11th anniversary on Oct. 1, 2021) had matured enough to take on the proper care of the unit, its people, and its mission. Now, following completion of the move of ARCYBER’s headquarters from Fort Belvoir to Fort Gordon, Ga., last year, that time has come, he said.



“So we’re going to make, not a split, we’re going to make a transition,” he added. “And that really is what this is. We’ve got to remain best friends, INSCOM and Army Cyber, because that’s what’s best for the Army, it’s what’s best for the nation, it’s what’s best for this workforce.”



