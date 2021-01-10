49th Wing participates in National Night Out

Soaring Heights Communities partnered with the 49th Wing in organizing this year’s National Night Out celebration, Oct. 1, 2021, here.



National Night Out is a community-based educational event in the United States, customarily held the first Tuesday in August. This year, to avoid the New Mexico summer heat, Holloman AFB held it on a Friday during October to encourage more people to attend.



The event brought together base and local law enforcement, fire protection and community support agencies to provide Holloman residents information on their organizations and child safety.



“Ultimately, National Night Out seeks to strengthen the bond between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve,'' said Capt. Robert Stone, 49th Security Force Squadron operations officer. “We had Border Patrol, New Mexico state police, the Las Cruces police department and the Otero County sheriff’s office present.”



The event strives to increase awareness about police programs in communities, such as drug prevention, town watch, neighborhood watch and other anti-crime efforts.



“It was beneficial for these organizations to come out to reinforce that they’re here to support our protection and the protection of their community as well,” said Stone.



Along with the law enforcement involvement, the event also offered free food, beverages, a petting zoo, and static displays from different first responders on and off base.



Residents of Soaring Heights Communities were encouraged to participate in a photo contest aimed at strengthening neighborhood bonds. The newly-created resident council was tasked with door-to-door advertising of the event within their neighborhood and encouraging neighbors to gather for the photo contest. Photos were graded on the number of participants, how the participants displayed pride for first responders and the level of creativity.



“The resident council supported this event by gathering up their neighborhood for the photo competition,” said Christine Juedeman, 49th Wing privatized housing resident advocate. “So many residents have said, ‘Oh I don’t know my neighbors.’ This is a good way for them to meet some of their neighbors.”



Events like National Night Out bring the Holloman and local community together and aid in the 49th Wing effort to make Holloman a positive experience for Airmen and their families.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 12:38 Story ID: 406743 Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 49th Wing participates in National Night Out, by A1C Kristin Weathersby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.