San Francisco Fleet Week Hosts the first ‘Hoops with the Troops’ Basketball Clinic

SAN FRANCISCO — The 40th annual San Francisco Fleet began with its newest event hosting 50 children from San Francisco neighborhoods such as Mission, Tenderloin, Excelsior and Bayview-Hunters Point to participate in a basketball clinic with service members 4 Oct.



The event, presented by the Academy of Art University and San Francisco Fleet Week, began as the kids arrived at Pier 30/32. They we’re greeted by Boys & Girls Club of America volunteers, Sailors assigned to the Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) and players from the men’s and women’s Academy of Art University Basketball teams known as the “Urban Knights.”



“Today we’re here putting on a basic fundamentals basketball clinic with the Boys & Girls Club,” said Lindsey Padis, Academy of Art University women’s basketball player. “It’s a great opportunity to give back to the San Francisco community and do two things I love: playing with kids and the game of basketball.”



The event was also made possible by the The Olympic Club of San Francisco who donated six outdoor basketball systems for the event.

“The Olympic Club has one of the largest basketball programs in the Bay area and we want to support youth basketball when we have the opportunity,” said Ryan Crowley, an Olympic Club activities committee member and Fleet Week liaison. “This is a great event for the youth of San Francisco and we’re glad we could help.”



Fleet Week is San Francisco's largest annual civic sponsored event. It's a free event in the Fisherman's Wharf district that features the Blue Angles, a full air show over the San Francisco Bay, and ship tours all weekend long drawing thousands of people into the city. This year, Fleet Week is Oct. 4 – 11 with most activities and the large air show being held over the weekend of Oct. 8 - 11.



The event is in its 40th year and celebrates the rich naval tradition in the Bay area and honors our nation's service members. All participants and guests are advised that COVID-19 health mitigation measures are still in effect in the San Francisco Bay Area, and all participating military units will follow DOD, DON, CDC and San Francisco County health orders and guidelines. SFFW events have been modified this year to adhere to those orders and guidelines, and SFFW event producers continue to monitor pandemic projections and are prepared to adjust events accordingly.

During the week-long celebration from October 4–11, the community will have the opportunity to visit several of the Navy’s ships for a free tour and to interact with the ships service members. The schedule is subject to change but is currently as follows:



Wednesday, October 6 Pier 30/32, Pier 35 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Thursday, October 10 Pier 30/32, Pier 35 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.



Friday, October 11



No tours, however the ships can be seen in the San Francisco Fleet Week Parade of Ships, 10:30am - 11:30pm from Marina Green, Fort Mason, Aquatic Park, Fisherman’s Wharf, Pier 39 and the Embarcadero.

Saturday, October 12 Piers 30/32, 35 9am - 4pm



Sunday, October 13 Pier 30/32, 15/17, 19

10am - 4pm



Monday, October 14 Pier 30/32, 19

9am - 12pm



The public is encouraged to attend tours and interact with service members. Prohibited items aboard include the following: - Food or drinks, including ice chests and coolers - Camera tripods and cameras with lenses greater than 100 mm - Skateboards, bicycles,

hover boards - Gang-related clothing - Unmanned aerial systems - Weapons, including knives, firearms and club weapons, - Defensive chemicals or sprays, including mace and pepper spray; - Spray cans of any type, fireworks, flammable liquids or other explosives - Illegal drugs and drugs considered illegal at the federal level, including marijuana,

and/or drug-related paraphernalia - Electronic cigarettes - Large bags, including backpacks and large camera bags (small camera bags and small

handbags may be permitted, but will be subject to search) - Strollers - Drinks, other than water, to facilitate security - Pets are also prohibited, with the exception of service dogs for the disabled.



Other free events for Fleet Week include the air show over the Marina Green on October 11, 12 and 13 from 12pm to 4pm and the Honor our Fallen Concert at the San Francisco Jazz Center on October 9 from 6pm-8pm.



For more on San Francisco Fleet Week visit Defense Visual Information Distribution Service at: https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/SFFW2021



Images are also available on the Navy Region Southwest Facebook page at: at: https://www.facebook.com/NavyRegionSouthwest/



For more information on San Francisco Fleet Week visit: www.fleetweeksf.org

