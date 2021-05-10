Pa. National Guard Soldiers recognized as Catto Award recipients

Courtesy Photo | Attendees at the annual Maj, Octavius V. Catto Honor Ceremony pose for a photo at the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Attendees at the annual Maj, Octavius V. Catto Honor Ceremony pose for a photo at the Catto Monument at Philadelphia City Hall on Oct. 2, 2021. (Photo by Senior Airman Wilfredo Acosta) see less | View Image Page

PHILADELPHIA – Two Pennsylvania National Guard Soldiers were recognized as the 2021 recipients of the prestigious Maj. Octavius V. Catto Medal during an event Oct. 2 at the Union League of Philadelphia.



This year’s recipients are Sgt. 1st Class Steven Kloss of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Sgt. 1st Class Brandon Long of the 103rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team.



The Catto Medal recognizes members of the Pennsylvania National Guard who distinguish themselves as leaders through community support and public service.



“As set forth by Major Octavius Catto, this award recognizes Soldiers and Airmen who follow his example of excellence in military and community service,” said Col. Laura McHugh, deputy adjutant general-Army, who spoke at the event. “While displaying our commitment to keeping the memory of this great American alive our Guard members, who earn this award, are proof that civic leadership and selfless service are at the core of who we are as Pennsylvania National Guardsmen.”



Kloss and Long received their awards earlier this year, but the official ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. Neither Kloss nor Long were able to attend the event.



Kloss, 53, is a full-time recruiter for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard and is assigned to Company B of the Recruiting and Retention Battalion. Prior to becoming a recruiter, he was a high school science teacher.



A native of Bradford, Pa., Kloss currently resides in Lewis Run, Pa.



“I am very humbled to receive this award,” Kloss said. “When I was notified of my nomination, I had to research the origins of the award. I feel ashamed that I never heard or new that such a man existed … especially in Pennsylvania. Octavius Catto was an outstanding citizen and did so much for his community. I don’t believe you will find an individual who has done more to help others. He was an activist for African-American rights, but he definitely made the world a better place for everyone.”



Long, 30, is a combat engineer assigned to Company A, 103rd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team. He is currently attending the Pennsylvania State Police Academy and intends to become a full-time State Police Trooper upon graduation.



A native of Kane, Pa., Long currently resides in Brookville, Pa.



“I have always enjoyed serving the community and fellow neighbors,” Long said. “While in Kane, I joined the local volunteer fire department and was a member there for 10 years until I moved to Brookville. I then joined a K9 search and rescue team. Being able to help those in a time of need is why I do it. Making an impact on their life when they need it most. There is such a great honor being able to help.”



Catto was a Civil War-era Pennsylvania militia officer who was killed in Philadelphia in 1871 while on duty defending African-Americans at polling places by those who opposed their right to vote. He was a professor at the Institute for Colored Youth, now Cheyney University, and a community leader who led desegregation efforts in Philadelphia in the 1860s.



The Catto medal was originally created in the 1880s, but there are no records that show it was ever awarded before it disappeared. It was approved for re-introduction into the commonwealth's military decorations system in December 2011 and first awarded in 2012.