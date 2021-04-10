Always Rettie

U.S. Navy Story by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson, USS George H.W. Bush Public Affairs

When a Sailor goes to Medical aboard USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77), they likely will come across Lt. Elizabeth Rettie, the ship’s physician. Her welcoming presence and calming demeanor give Sailors a reprieve from the fact that they are there. Rettie’s spirit of service comes not only because she is the ship’s physician, but because it is ingrained in her.

“I love what I do,” said Rettie. “I do this job because I love helping people. It makes me the happiest when I am able to help a person in need.”

As long she can remember, Rettie was around the military. As a military “brat” whose father was a general surgeon in the Navy, her father’s and family’s service took them around the world to places like Italy and Japan. From an early age, she saw what service and sacrifice in the Navy looks like.

“My dad’s job was extremely demanding,” said Rettie. “Being a part of a military family is not always easy, but you gain an understanding of the responsibility one takes on when they choose to serve. My dad was a huge inspiration for us in all facets.”

Rettie grew up with a great respect for the military, but was undecided whether or not she would follow in her father’s footsteps. She gained an appreciation for teaching in her youth and wanted to pursue a career as a teacher. Understanding that she had more than just one option, Rettie decided to combine the medical knowledge she gained from her parents, with her passion for educating others.

“I understood the opportunity I had at a fairly early age,” said Rettie. “I decided in my teens I was going to college for medicine because it gave me the platform to help people and teach others how to help people. At first, I wasn’t sure if I wanted to follow my dad into the Navy because I wanted to make my own path. But after much thought and some persuasion from my parents, I realized pursuing a medical career in the Navy was the right path for myself to fulfill my goals.”

Rettie joined the Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) at the University of Notre Dame while simultaneously attending St. Mary’s University to earn her Bachelor of Science in Molecular Biology. She then went on to earn her Doctor of Medicine from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.

Rettie has been aboard GHWB for one year now. Helping injured Sailors is a part of her daily routine, but it’s not the only thing she does. Being the officer assigned to GHWB’s Aft Battle Dressing Station (BDS) provides Rettie the opportunity to educate Sailors on topics ranging from basic first-aid to advanced BDS techniques.

“The sense of purpose that I get with taking care of people, making them well and preventing illnesses, fulfills me,” said Rettie. “The teaching aspect of what I do is the icing on the cake. Educating my corpsman, educating my patients, I just love what I do. Helping people is what I am here to do.”

Rettie’s personal approach to her craft translates to both senior and junior Sailors alike.

“When I was assigned to the BDS, I had no idea what I was doing,” said Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bayley McMichael. “I was brand new aboard GHWB and had no formal training in anything related to medical procedures. Lt. Rettie gave me hands on teaching for what to do if I came across an injured Sailor. She’s extremely patient and knows what she is talking about.”

Rettie’s background education, training and spirit of service provides the crew with much more than a ship’s physician. Her passion for helping people and her desire to teach go hand-in-hand. Having Rettie aboard GHWB is not only vital to the mission, but vital to all Sailors aboard the ship.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 11:15 Story ID: 406737 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Always Rettie, by PO3 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.