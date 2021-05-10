Recently extended until Dec. 31st, the Vermont National Guard’s support to the State’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic continues. According to Maj. Daniel Dykeman, officer-in-charge of the Guard’s COVID joint task force, “JTF Coyote is currently occupied conducting vaccination clinics to meet the needs of the State of Vermont.”



Dykeman said revisiting schools “one more time before they started for the year and boosters for those eligible,” was the task force’s main focus as schools opened. He noted that JTF Coyote will continue providing clinics at schools for those currently eligible while also awaiting FDA approval to provide vaccinations for students from five to eleven years old.



Dykeman explained JTF Coyote now has 55 personnel, “at our high point we had 115 people assigned to the JTF, and these include team leaders, health profession managers, vaccinators, intake, exit, labor and administrative staff.”



Between March and the end of September, Dykeman says JTF Coyote administered 66,012 vaccines, using “100 unique venues to conduct clinics of various sizes.” Presently, JTF Coyote averages 10 clinics per week.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2021 Date Posted: 10.05.2021 11:17 Story ID: 406735 Location: COLCHESTER, VT, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vermont National Guard Joint Task Force Coyote continues COVID-19 vaccination clinics, by Joshua Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.