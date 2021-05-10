Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yuma Proving Ground Soldier spotlight

    YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2021

    Story by Ana Henderson 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Mezi is currently assigned as a Test Jumper/Inspector Tester and Air Delivery Non-Commissioned Officer for the Airborne Test Force at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground.

    Mezi was born and raised in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti. At the age of 23 he said he, “had the privilege to immigrate to the United States with my mother and sister.” In 2014, he enlisted in the U. S. Army.

    Mezi is currently enrolled at Central Texas College. His career goals include attending the Military Free Fall Jump Master School and becoming a senior non-commissioned officer.

    Outside of work Mezi enjoys spending time with his wife and two young sons. He also keeps busy playing basketball, soccer, running and travelling.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 10.05.2021
    Story ID: 406728
    Location: YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ, US 
    Hometown: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Soldier spotlight
    Yuma Proving Ground
    Airborne Test Force

