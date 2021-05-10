Yuma Proving Ground Soldier spotlight

Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Mezi is currently assigned as a Test Jumper/Inspector Tester and Air Delivery Non-Commissioned Officer for the Airborne Test Force at U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground.



Mezi was born and raised in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti. At the age of 23 he said he, “had the privilege to immigrate to the United States with my mother and sister.” In 2014, he enlisted in the U. S. Army.



Mezi is currently enrolled at Central Texas College. His career goals include attending the Military Free Fall Jump Master School and becoming a senior non-commissioned officer.



Outside of work Mezi enjoys spending time with his wife and two young sons. He also keeps busy playing basketball, soccer, running and travelling.

