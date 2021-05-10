13 Inducted into the Court of Honor

Photo By Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh | 13 past Minnesota National Guard service members were honored for their service during...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh | 13 past Minnesota National Guard service members were honored for their service during a ceremony on Camp Ripley, October 3, 2021. The inductees this year are Lt. Gen. (Bvt.) (Ret.) Richard C. Nash, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) William J. Lieder, Col. (Ret.) Laura J. Ludwig, Col. (Chaplain) (Ret.) John Morris, Col. (Ret.) Gregg Parks, Col. (Ret.) David W. Pearson, Col. (Ret.) Scott A. St. Sauver, Col. (Ret.) Gregory A. Thingvold, Lt. Col. (Deceased) Donald J. Skrove, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Christopher J. Tatarka, Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) James M. Kampsen, Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Chris A. Stroner and Master Sgt. (Ret.) Robert (Tim) T. Haugen. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh) see less | View Image Page

October 3, 2021, (Camp Ripley, Minnesota) — 13 past Minnesota National Guard service members were honored for their service during a ceremony on Camp Ripley, October 3, 2021.



Each year, former service members and Department of Military Affairs Employees are nominated and considered for the Court of Honor based on heroism and distinguished professional achievement.



The Memorialization Board, consisting of 12 members (active and retired), who are appointed by the Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard, review each candidate and make the recommendation for nomination.



The inductees this year are Lt. Gen. (Bvt.) (Ret.) Richard C. Nash, Brig. Gen. (Ret.) William J. Lieder, Col. (Ret.) Laura J. Ludwig, Col. (Chaplain) (Ret.) John Morris, Col. (Ret.) Gregg Parks, Col. (Ret.) David W. Pearson, Col. (Ret.) Scott A. St. Sauver, Col. (Ret.) Gregory A. Thingvold, Lt. Col. (Deceased) Donald J. Skrove, Lt. Col. (Ret.) Christopher J. Tatarka, Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) James M. Kampsen, Command Sgt. Maj. (Ret.) Chris A. Stroner and Master Sgt. (Ret.) Robert (Tim) T. Haugen.



The Court of Honor Induction ceremony is held on the first Sunday of October and dates back to 1933 when 159 service members were first inducted.



“As a perpetual monument in memory of a grateful State and Nation, terrain features on Camp Ripley Military Reservation, Little Falls, MN, are hereby named in honor of Minnesota citizens, now deceased, who served honorably in our armed forces during time of war,” according to General Order #5, dated May 26, 1933.



It was not until 1980 when the first living individuals were memorialized. In 1988, a regulation was established to organize the process of nominating and considering individuals to be remembered through memorialization. This year also became the first year where names were etched into a granite column in Camp Ripley’s Court of Honor instead of naming landmarks and buildings.



The inductees arrived at Camp Ripley for a day of celebration beginning with a chapel service held by Chaplain Lt. Col. Corey Bjertness.



Following lunch, a ceremony at the Recreation Center began with a welcome by Col. Simon Schaefer, the Chief of the Joint staff of the Minnesota National Guard and Master of Ceremonies for the event. During the ceremony, the inductees were given a medallion, permanent orders and a rose for their family.



While 13 individuals were honored throughout the day, only 12 could be present at this years’ ceremony. Each had the opportunity to speak. Many chose to thank their families, friends and colleagues.



“I really am honored and humbled to be inducted with this group of people,” said St. Sauver. “It takes a great NCO and mentor to create a good officer, but it took about 100 for me. I am truly honored to have those guys around.”



Just before the ceremony ended, Schaefer invited Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Rick Erlandson, the Chair of the Memorialization Board, to the podium to speak. Erlandson thanked everyone involved with the event.



“To the friends, family and soldiers here today,” said Erlandson “Thank you for coming and making this a special day for our honorees.”



Following the ceremony, inductees, family members and current service members traveled to the Minnesota Military Museum, the site of the Court of Honor.



One by one, the inductees unveiled their names engraved into the granite walls by peeling off a piece of tape. Here they were given another opportunity to address the crowd.



As Master Sgt. (Ret.) Tim Haugen removed the tape from his name, signaling the end of the last of the day’s events, current service members began congratulating their retired colleagues, mentors and friends.



“My relationship with Col. St. Sauver began when he was the post commander and I was merely a soldier, not under his chain of command,” said 1st Sgt. David Morse. “The more I got to know him and working with him through American Heros Outdoors, I found out that his job was more than just a title. I got to learn from his experiences and his mentorship on how to be a better person, a better soldier and a better outdoorsman. A piece of advice for other soldiers, don’t be apprehensive based on someone’s title, they are still a person. Go up to them, introduce yourself, because they want to hear from you.”