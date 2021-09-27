NMCP Launches Remote Healthcare Monitoring Initiative

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Sept. 27, 2021) – Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) recently launched a new Remote Healthcare Monitoring (RHM) initiative.



The new RHM initiative uses digital technologies to monitor and collect medical and other forms of health data from individuals in one location, and then transmit that information securely to healthcare providers in another location for assessment and recommendations.



“Many patients have expressed a sense of security knowing their vitals are monitored continuously,” said Lt. Grant Day, an NMCP internal medicine resident.



The RHM technology has already had a significant impact locally in our COVID-19 environment.



“The RHM service monitors the vital signs and blood oxygen levels of recently discharged COVID-19 patients and will alert the healthcare team and the patient when values are outside of preset parameters,” Day said.



“This has allowed us to safely monitor our active duty and veteran population with COVID-19. It has reduced their length of inpatient hospital stay and improved their quality of care.”

In the future, this new technology will benefit patients with common diagnoses other than COVID-19.



“Once successfully implemented in our COVID-19 population, we plan to expand to include other common diagnoses requiring admission including heart failure and pulmonary embolism,” Day said.

“It truly is an honor to be a part of a team that is implementing the latest in remote medical technology for the active duty, veteran, and dependent populations,” Day said. “Telemedicine is becoming an increasingly powerful tool to improve access and quality of care.”



