Meet USAFE –AFAFRICA newest command chief, CMSgt. Benjamin Hedden

There’s a new face within the halls of the U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa headquarters building - a senior enlisted leader who advises on the readiness, training, development and utilization of more than 21,000 enlisted personnel assigned to the command.



Chief Master Sgt. Benjamin Hedden assumed the role of command chief on Sept. 1, 2021, and immediately went to work for the enlisted Airmen assigned to the command.



“As we continue to use the ‘Accelerate Change or Lose’ strategic mindset to shape our force, I want to make sure that our USAFE-AFAFRICA Airmen have the tools necessary to support not only our theater, but the requirements of any commander, anytime … anywhere. Readiness will always be a priority.”



Hedden joined the Air Force 26 years ago as an aerospace ground equipment Airman, which is where his foundation for compliance and discipline was built. These two ideals shaped his career and guided him to becoming a military training instructor at Lackland Air Force Base, San Antonio.



“I’ve really used those concepts to drive my career and grow into the leader I am today,” Hedden said. “Together, they will help guide our senior leaders, develop the force and improve the quality of life for our personnel.”



As the air component senior enlisted leader to both the U.S. European and Africa commands, Hedden is also responsible for directing enlisted security engagements and partnership building for an area of responsibility comprised of 104 countries across 19 million square miles.



“This MAJCOM is known for having the best multi-capable Airmen in the Air Force, and I look forward to developing our enlisted force into an even stronger warfighting capability,” Hedden said.

