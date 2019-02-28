Ellsworth team wins munitions build competition for AFGSC

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. -- The 28th Munitions Squadron was announced as the winner in the Air Force Combat Operations Competition (AFCOCOMP) for U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command on Feb. 19. They will move on to compete at the Air Force level during finals at Beale Air Force Base, California, in May.



The team assembled for the bomb building competition at Ellsworth Air Force Base was still hot off of a recent deployment and was made up of the base’s finest munitions troops. Even with their well of experience, the Raider Airmen faced tough competition from the 5th and 509th Munitions Squadrons.



“Everyone performed in an outstanding manner and demonstrated excellent esprit-de-corps and subject matter expertise,” lauded Brig. Gen. Eric H. Froehlich, the director of logistics, engineering and force protection for Headquarters Air Force Global Strike Command at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana. “Best of luck to the 28th MUNS …”



Now preparing for the final competition, the 28th MUNS will be facing-off against representatives from each major command to see which team is the best load crew in the Air Force.



“The competition is broken down into seven categories, ranging from storage breakout of munitions, munitions assembly conveyor assembly, and of course bomb building, just to name a few,” said Capt. Eien Williams, the 28th MUNS production flight commander. “I am extremely proud of my guys. They have proven that they are the best ammo troops in AFGSC and they will show that they are the best in the Air Force when they compete at Beale AFB.”

