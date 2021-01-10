Colonel Mark W. Siekman Assumes Command of the 9th MSC

HONOLULU – Col. Mark W. Siekman assumed command of the 9th Mission Support Command in an official ceremony Oct. 1, 2021 at 1100, at Palm Circle on Fort Shafter.



Siekman replaces Brig. Gen. Timothy Connelly, who served as the 9th MSC Commander for 2 years.



“To General Connelly, I just want to express my hard work for you dedication and for taking this historical organization to new heights. You lead a winning team,” said Gen. Charles Flynn, commander, U.S. Army Pacific.



Connelly was thankful for the opportunity to serve as commander for the 9th MSC.



“We’ve all accomplished some amazing goals, even despite the pandemic,” said Connelly. “To the various commanders and leaders that served under me, your leadership kept us unified when (global) challenges could have easily pulled us apart. Thank you so much for your hard work.”



Siekman’s assignment prior to taking command of the 9th MSC was Director of General Officer Management / Senior Leader Development Offices, Office of the Chief of Army Reserve at the Pentagon, Washington DC.



Siekman’s first message to the 9th MSC as its commander was a message of respect.



“To the soldiers of the 9th Mission Support Command…all I ask is for you to treat others with dignity and respect. We are members of the greatest fraternity, the greatest force the world has ever known. Respect that, respect yourself, your teammates hold your head high because you are an important player in the United States Army.”

