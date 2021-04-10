Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Air National Guard Airmen rescue distressed patient at Sockeye

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Story by Capt. David Bedard 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Air National Guardsmen of the 176th Wing rescued a woman in medical distress at Sockeye Lake northeast of Talkeetna following an Oct. 2, 2021 call to 911.

    Alaska Air National Guard Senior Master Sgt. Evan Budd, Alaska Rescue Coordination Center superintendent, said the Alaska State Troopers requested assistance from the AKRCC, and 176th Wing responded with Airmen of 210th and 212th Rescue Squadrons launching from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson on a 210th RQS HH-60G Pave Hawk.

    The HH-60 crew located the cabin where the distressed woman was staying, and the 212th RQS pararescuemen (PJs) hoisted down from the hovering helicopter and made contact. The PJs medically assessed, treated and packaged the woman for hoist up to the helicopter.

    The HH-60 transported the distressed individual to Mat-Su Regional Medical Center where she was released to civilian medical professionals.

    For the operation, 210th RQS, 212th RQS and the AKRCC were awarded one save.

