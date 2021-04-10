Fort Sill honors Maj. Gen. Brian Gibson with promotion ceremony

FORT SILL, Oklahoma (Sept. 24, 2021) – An Indian summer day, the historic Old Post Quadrangle and family, friends, and co-workers were the setting for the promotion of Brig. Gen. Brian Gibson to major general.



Gibson, the director of the Air and Missile Defense Cross-Functional Team, swore the oath of office to Gen. Michael Murray, commanding general, Army Futures Command, and the officiating officer for the ceremony.



“It's my honor to be part of this promotion ceremony today,” said Murray. “I always say promotions are probably more about potential than they are about performance, and Brian has had phenomenal performance over the course of his career. But this promotion today is more about what Brian's going to do in the future for our United States Army, and more importantly for the Soldiers that make up the best branch for Soldiers across all the branches in the Army.”



Murray said although air defense artillery is a fairly small branch of the Army they are the most deployed branch.



“Brian has had an amazing career as an Army officer. He has held every air defense leadership position and has grown in support of U.S. operations in Saudi Arabia, to Turkey to Qatar, the same thing in Germany, Texas, Virginia, and obviously most recently, right here at Fort Sill.



“And Brian is clearly an expert in his field. Air and Missile Defense is one of the Army's six modernization priorities,” said Murray. “I'm sure Brian will say this is because of the phenomenal team he has established here as part of his AMD cross-functional team.”



Murray thanked everyone attending the ceremony – both physically and virtually -- and then said, “Let’s get some family members out here and promote Brian to Maj. Gen. Gibson.



Gibson’s family members, including his wife, Cheryl and his father, Dennis put the epaulet with the second star on his shoulders. Other family members who took park in the promotion ceremony included his stepmother, Linda Gibson and his father-in-law Jack, and brothers Luke and Bob.



“I've had the privilege to serve here going on four years next summer,” said Gibson. “To our community teammates, thank you for your hospitality and embracing my family and I, but more importantly, thank you for our Army. It shows it matters. More so like many other towns and military places are inextricably linked. We are both better off because we absolutely could not do without you and your presence. More importantly, your support matters. Thanks to the battery, the band, color guard and the rest of the seen and the unseen support for today's ceremony.”



Gibson said the beautiful blue sky and the Old Post Quadrangle were perfect and he could not ask for a better day or setting for the promotion ceremony.



“We're looking at the museum back there with artifacts, the headquarters and the living quarters of the Old Post Quadrangle,” Gibson said. “It's a great reminder that we all come from the lives of those that came before us. Our sole purpose is to make it better for those who come after us. Whether it is here or somewhere else.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 16:35 Story ID: 406682 Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Sill honors Maj. Gen. Brian Gibson with promotion ceremony, by Monica Wood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.