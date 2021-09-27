NAVFAC Southwest Awards $100 Million in Water Compliance & Management Services

SAN DIEGO - Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest awarded Nicklaus AMEC JV of San Diego a five year maximum value $100 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) architect-engineering (AE) basic contract, Sept. 27 in San Diego, for regulatory stormwater, incidental groundwater, wastewater, and potable water compliance and management services in the NAVFAC Southwest area of responsibility (AOR).



"The award was a team effort by NAVFACSYSCOM SW Contracting and Environmental Teams to get before the end of the fiscal year," said Rob Campbell, NAVFAC Southwest Contracting officer representative for this project. "This IDIQ AE will perform numerous studies, develop plans, conduct sampling analysis, and execute fieldwork in support of stormwater, potable water, and waste water programs. The contract is structured with a two year base period award and three – one year option periods, that will provide our customers with continued environmental compliance support."



Environmental compliance regulatory work will be performed at Navy and Marine Corps Installations in the NAVFAC Southwest's AOR, which includes California, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah. Nicklaus AMEC JV is scheduled to complete work by the Summer of 2026. NAVFAC Southwest is the contracting activity.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2021 Date Posted: 10.04.2021 Story ID: 406681 Location: CA, US