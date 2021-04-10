LRC Fort Greely represented on Army eSports team

Courtesy Photo | Tim Huebscher, left, competes at a Warhammer tournament in Las Vegas as a member of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Tim Huebscher, left, competes at a Warhammer tournament in Las Vegas as a member of the U.S. Army's Warhammer eSports team. Huebscher, a materials handler at the Logistics Readiness Center at Fort Greely, Alaska, enjoys this tabletop strategy game because of how mentally engaging it is and is proud to represent the Army in the gaming community. see less | View Image Page

A member of the 402nd Army Field Support Battalion-Alaska’s LRC at Ft. Greely is one of the newest members of the official eSports team for the U.S. Army. Tim Huebscher works as a materials handler at the Logistics Readiness Center, commonly referred to as an LRC, at Fort Greely, Alaska.



“I have played competitively for the last five years, and previously played with numerous Soldiers who have been stationed in Alaska,” said Huebscher, who competed with his first Army eSports team at a recent Warhammer Tournament in Las Vegas.



Warhammer is a tabletop strategy game, meaning the players compete in person, as opposed to online. The goal of Warhammer is to eliminate opponents’ units, controlling various objectives, and meeting variable win conditions, according to Huebscher.



“The game is very mentally engaging, with an ever-changing gaming environment; you need to stay ahead of your opponents strategically,” said Huebscher. “Knowledge, planning and preparation is everything. Seventy percent of the games can be won or lost before the first move, the rest is just dice.”



The Army announced the eSports program in 2019 as a way to attract new recruits. Originally, only open to active duty and reserve Soldiers, some teams now include Department of Army Civilians and veterans.



“I was contacted by one of the current Army team members, telling me there were spots for civilians and veterans for the tournament in Las Vegas,” said Huebscher.



Huebscher was selected to participate on one of the Army’s two teams and compete against 60 teams from around the world.



At the tournament, Huebscher’s team finished 31st while the other Army team finished 24th. Both teams ended the weekend with three wins and three losses overall. According to Huebscher, those results were very respectable considering this type of team tournament was a first for the teams.



“It was great being there, and there were more familiar faces than I had expected,” said Huebscher. “I’ve crossed paths with half of the members on the Army’s teams.”



Huebscher says he likes how his two passions have collided. At LRC Ft. Greely, Huebscher is involved in training and mission support.



“The troops can use me as a local resource. I give them a better idea of what works, and doesn’t work, within interior Alaska,” said Huebscher. “I’ve come across Soldiers I play with when they are at Donnelly Training Area, where our LRC provides ongoing unit support.”



In the days following the tournament, Huebscher was officially asked to join the Army’s Warhammer team on a permanent basis.



“The military community really is like one big extended family and I’m looking forward to representing the Army in the gaming community.”