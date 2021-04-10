Photo Essay: Fall Colors and the American Flag at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fall colors can be seen in the foreground of the American flag on the Fort McCoy...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fall colors can be seen in the foreground of the American flag on the Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters flag pole Sept. 29, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Fall colors generally hit their peak at Fort McCoy in mid-October. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fall colors can be seen in the foreground of the American flag on the Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters flag pole Sept. 29, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Fall colors generally hit their peak at Fort McCoy in mid-October.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



