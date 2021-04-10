Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Fall Colors and the American Flag at Fort McCoy

    Fall Colors and the American Flag at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    10.04.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                        

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fall colors can be seen in the foreground of the American flag on the Fort McCoy Garrison Headquarters flag pole Sept. 29, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Fall colors generally hit their peak at Fort McCoy in mid-October.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 13:53
    Story ID: 406651
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
