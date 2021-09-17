Team Fairchild delivers supplies for Afghan refugees at Holloman AFB

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. --

The 92nd Operations Group and 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, worked together to deliver cargo to Task Force-Holloman, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 17, 2021.



Task Force-Holloman is providing a temporary home for Afghan evacuees in support of Operation Allies Welcome. This initiative provides transportation, temporary housing, medical screening and general support for up to 5,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities.



“I received an email that said Holloman was ready to receive some refugees, so I reached out to them and asked if they needed the supplies, and they did,” said Chief Master Sgt. Chris Rueckert, 92nd Operations Group superintendent. “So I started a whole chain reaction of, ‘how do I get this stuff down there; how do I bring it all together?’”



The mission was initiated and fulfilled by the operations group, with the assistance of the 92nd LRS to supply a pallet and netting, and to collect donations.



“We reached out to some local groups here and put out the sentiment, ‘Hey do you guys want to donate some items?’” said Tech. Sgt. Nahum Miramontes, 92nd Logistics Readiness Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of decentralized material support. “Within about two weeks, we collected roughly 3000 pounds of donations.”



The 92nd OG was also able to use this mission as an opportunity for Airmen to accomplish tasks outside of their Air Force Specialty Code and further develop their multi-capable Airman mindset.



“We were trying to use some of our Agile Combat Employment initiative skills that we’d been learning and actually trying to build upon,” said Staff Sgt. Chris Cicogna, 384th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator. “So this was a good implementation of some of the things we’ve been practicing.”



Training opportunities aside, Team Fairchild went beyond its routine mission set to aid those in need. Without a request or a mission sent from a higher level, members of the base found a way to help.



“I think this is a testament to Fairchild. This happens every day at the 92nd Air Refueling Wing in concert with our 141st [Air Refueling Wing] partners,” said Rueckert. “Even though we may not always be able to capture it, this wing is always out and about trying to make an impact, not only in the local area, but all the way around the world.”

