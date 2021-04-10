New shipping, receiving, mail freight facility construction continues at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Construction on a new $7.03 million shipping, receiving, and mail freight facility is...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Construction on a new $7.03 million shipping, receiving, and mail freight facility is shown Sept. 30, 2021, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The construction for the facility included the requirement of a pre-engineered metal building that has an estimated 19,500 square feet of space. Projects like this align with Fort McCoy’s long-range strategic planning objectives, including to sustain and modernize Fort McCoy’s cantonment, range complex, strategic mobility, physical security, quality of life, and information technology infrastructure. This project is managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Work continues on a new $7.03 million shipping and receiving facility near the new Gate 20 at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Contractor Relyant Global LLC, headquartered in Maryville, Tenn., was awarded a contract of $7,030,235 to design and build the facility, said Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy.



The contract called for the construction of a pre-engineered metal building that will have an estimated 19,500 square feet of space, Green said. This ongoing work includes completing all necessary infrastructure and related building needs.



As of Oct. 1, the project was approximately 98 percent complete and roof work was continuing, Green said.



Relyant Global LLC was also the contractor for another project at Fort McCoy to build seven new military family housing units in the South Post Housing area from 2019-2020.



Projects like this align with Fort McCoy’s long-range strategic planning objectives, including to “sustain and modernize Fort McCoy’s cantonment, range complex, strategic mobility, physical security, quality of life, and information technology infrastructure.”



Throughout the past decade, Fort McCoy has experienced unprecedented facility modernization, according to the 2021 Fort McCoy Executive Summary, which is produced by the Fort McCoy Garrison. The improvement effort also has included training-area development and expansion, increased training and customer-support capacity, and improved quality-of-life opportunities.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services each year since 1984.



