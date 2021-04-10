Continuing the Legacy: Great Grand-Niece of the 18th Commandant of the Marine Corps Graduates Recruit Training

On Aug. 7, 1942, 1st Marine Division steered the first American military offensive during World War II. The commander of the division and the future 18th Commandant of the Marine Corps, Alexander Vandergrift, led his Marines fearlessly into what became known as the Battle of Guadalcanal.



Nearly 90 years after that day, his great grandniece, Alexis Vandergrift, graduated recruit training on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island Sept. 17, 2021. For her, continuing the legacy of her great grand uncle is the greatest honor.



“It’s inspiring for me to follow in his footsteps,” Pfc. Vandergrift said as she acknowledged the size of the legacy she must uphold.



As she looks forward to the future, Vandergrift said she hopes to someday lead her Marines like her late great grand uncle did, as well as pave her own path as a Marine.



“I just want to make a positive impact, even if it’s helping one person out and impacting them in their career,” Vandergrift said. “The way I see it, you just have to make a name for yourself and do what you believe is right in the time and then things will fall into place.”



(U.S. Marine Corps story by Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)

