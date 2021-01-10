Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    17th Medical Group administers flu vaccines to Wing leadership

    17th Medical Group administers flu vaccines to Wing leadership

    Photo By Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona, 17th Training Wing command chief,...... read more read more

    SAN ANGELO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Jermaine Ayers 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    Personnel from the 17th Medical Group administered vaccines to 17th Training Wing leadership, Oct. 1.

    Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th TRW commander, Col. James Finlayson, 17th TRW vice commander and Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona, 17th TRW command chief, all received their flu vaccine together at the Norma Brown Building.

    This year, the 17th MDG will set up flu vaccine lines for members to receive their flu vaccines. After all active-duty personnel have received their flu vaccines, dependents, and retirees will be able to receive vaccines.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.04.2021 10:51
    Story ID: 406636
    Location: SAN ANGELO, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 17th Medical Group administers flu vaccines to Wing leadership, by SrA Jermaine Ayers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    17th Medical Group administers flu vaccines to Wing leadership
    17th Medical Group administers flu vaccines to Wing leadership
    17th Medical Group administers flu vaccines to Wing leadership
    17th Medical Group administers flu vaccines to Wing leadership

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT