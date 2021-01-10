17th Medical Group administers flu vaccines to Wing leadership

Personnel from the 17th Medical Group administered vaccines to 17th Training Wing leadership, Oct. 1.



Col. Matthew Reilman, 17th TRW commander, Col. James Finlayson, 17th TRW vice commander and Chief Master Sgt. Rebecca Arbona, 17th TRW command chief, all received their flu vaccine together at the Norma Brown Building.



This year, the 17th MDG will set up flu vaccine lines for members to receive their flu vaccines. After all active-duty personnel have received their flu vaccines, dependents, and retirees will be able to receive vaccines.

