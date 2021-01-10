17th SFS participate in Joint Sniper Training

The 17th Security Forces Squadron and San Angelo Police Department members trained together during a marksmanship fundamentals course at the SAPD firing range in San Angelo, Texas, Sept. 28-30.



On the first day of training, participants studied the technical aspects of sniper training, they learned to convert yards into meters and vise versa when finding a target and the effect of distance on target size and acquisition.



In the two days that followed, participants learned how to perform tactical reloads with a sniper weapons system, make corrections based on first-round impacts, proper body positioning when firing prone, site picture fundamentals, tactical breathing and more.



“The biggest thing about being a marksman is that it’s more than shooting, it’s all about the data,” said Staff Sgt. Christopher Little, 17th Security Forces Squadron flight chief. “Whether it be the environment, weather or distance, all of the little things matter before you squeeze the trigger.”



17th SFS and SAPD operated together to sharpen their tactical weapons skills during the course.



“Anytime we work with SAPD, it’s always awesome,” said Little. “Training together allows us to build our rapport and learn from each other, creating bonds and teamwork between the both of us.”

