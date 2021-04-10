7th Army NCOA maximizes readiness

Photo By Spc. Nathaniel Gayle | Noncommisioned officers learn resources that will enhance the growth and development...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Nathaniel Gayle | Noncommisioned officers learn resources that will enhance the growth and development of their students during the first ever NCO off-site at Tower View Conference Center Sept. 30, 2021 at Grafenwoehr, Germany. The 7th Army NCO Academy mission is to train and develop future leaders who are adaptive, disciplined and ready to lead effectively at the squad and team levels. (U.S. Army Photos by Spc. Nathaniel Gayle) see less | View Image Page

The 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy staff train and develop future leaders through a 22-day, four-phase course providing specialists and corporals the tools necessary to become future leaders. Cadre spend 169 academic hours meticulously preparing students for evaluations in the academy’s classroom setting, but for at least 12 months, cadre have been preparing these leaders through a mix of virtual instruction and in-person attendance at half capacity.



To better prepare for the first post-COVID fully in-person class including international students on Oct. 13, and future classes, the cadre were treated to a rare off-site trip to the Tower View Conference Center, Sept. 29 through Oct. 1, for three days of cadre training in preparation for the in-coming class of students.



“We to provide a positive learning environment for our NCOs, and enable leader development,” said 1st Sgt. Raymundo Esteves, deputy commandant of 7th Army NCOA. “Gathering subject matter experts to discuss topics relevant to Soldiers’ daily welfare is critical for the development of our small group leaders.”



Cadre had a myriad of lessons and discussions on important Army programs such as Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention, and were given lessons on how to obtain legal assistance and claims, Chaplain services and more to help students while at the academy.



“This training gives us a better way to be more productive, “said Sgt. 1st Class Sharon Denny, a chief instructor with Alpha Company, 7th Army NCOA. “Next cycle, this month, when students bring up questions and issues within their own units, we’re better equipped with this information to give the right answer.”



It wasn’t only the instructors who were given the off-site training and tools necessary to help students successfully graduate from the academy, support staff also attended in an effort to streamline and enhance a student’s ability to receive the services they seek.



Denny said students might not know the difference between cadre and support staff. Students see the rank and assume the NCO is an instructor, but with the training the cadre and support staff received, students can go to any NCOs and seek the information and guidance they need.



To mitigate COVID-19 the 7th Army NCOA has taken a three phased approach before allowing the full attendance of students in-person at the academy.



Phase One was a hybrid class mixture of resident students learning at the physical academy location, and Soldiers throughout U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducting the classes virtually. During this phase, the Soldiers who attended the academy in-person were all from the local Grafenwoehr and Vilseck communities, and did not live at the school. This phase took place from May 14 through June 9, 2021.



In Phase Two, Soldiers within Germany were attending and living at the academy, while the remainder of students at locations such as Italy and Belgium remained virtual. This phase took place June 10 through Sept. 9, 2021. Finally, during phase three, all Soldiers will stay at the academy for the duration of their training, as it was done prior to the pandemic. This phase began Sept. 9, with the academy having its first post-COVID full resident class graduate Sept. 29.



On Oct. 13, the 7th Army NCOA will train the first full resident cycle post-COVID including international students from partner nations Slovenia and the Netherlands.



“Having person-to-person interactions is critical to the development of these young leaders,” Esteves said. “The facilitation is far better in a classroom environment as opposed to a virtual environment. Leaders and students can build a stronger connection and deliver a one-on-one interaction that is more conducive and eliminates many of the distractions you find in a virtual environment.”



Soldiers who are fully vaccinated must show proof of vaccination prior to attending the course. Non-vaccinated Soldiers can still attend but must wear masks and have a negative COVID test within 72 hours of arrival to the course. All other COVID-19 measures are in effect. “



For more information, visit www.7atc.army.mil/NCOA/