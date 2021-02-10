Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    416th Theater Engineer Command joins local fire department open house

    416th Theater Engineer Command joins local fire department open house

    Photo By Staff Sgt. David Lietz | Maj. Gen. Matthew V. Baker, Commanding General, 416th Theater Engineer Command (TEC)...... read more read more

    WESTMONT, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.02.2021

    Story by Staff Sgt. David Lietz 

    416th Theater Engineer Command

    WESTMONT, Illinois (Oct. 2, 2021) – The Westmont Fire Department celebrated its 100th anniversary at the start of fire prevention week in October with an Open House.
    “We invited vendors and the general public to come and see what the fire department does every day,” explained Westmont Fire Chief Steven W. Riley.
    The 416th Theater Engineer Command (TEC) Commanding General Maj. Gen. Matthew V. Baker and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Boyd joined Soldiers and community members at the event. An up armored humvee from the Parkhurst Army Reserve Center provided an opportunity for children and adults to get inside a military vehicle.
    There were a variety of demonstrations including a firefighter rappelling 100 feet to the ground from an extended aerial ladder and a vehicle extrication demonstration carried out by two Westmont Firefighters.
    The safety message was clear: Everyone should wear their seatbelt when traveling in a vehicle. “It’s pretty common with the bad crashes we respond to, the driver was not wearing a seatbelt,” explained firefighter Austin Plumley. “We remind everyone to wear your seatbelt and slow down.”
    In addition, children met Sparky the Fire dog and got to play in a jump house.
    “I liked the baby trampoline the best,” said 5-year-old Allison Morgan while her friend, 6-year-old Jase Zimmermann said he enjoyed watching the firefighters. “I liked seeing the firefighters take the roof off the car,” he said.
    As part of fire prevention week, the Westmont Fire Department reminded residents to check smoke detectors and make sure you “hear the beep where you sleep” and update to the 10 year smoke alarm.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.02.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 17:35
    Story ID: 406607
    Location: WESTMONT, IL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 416th Theater Engineer Command joins local fire department open house, by SSG David Lietz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    416th Theater Engineer Command joins local fire department open house
    416th Theater Engineer Command joins local fire department open house
    416th Theater Engineer Command joins local fire department open house
    416th Theater Engineer Command joins local fire department open house

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    engineers
    firefighters
    fire safety week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT