ALFC 2021 concludes, senior leaders provide closing remarks

Photo By Pfc. Jacob Bradford | Senior leaders from across the African continent, allied and partner nations, U.S. military, country-specific liaison officers and other representatives listen to briefings 7th Army Training Command Headquarters, Grafenwoehr, Germany, Sept. 24, 2021. The 7th Army Training Command and U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, hosted the inaugural African Land Forces Colloquium , designed specifically to showcase military training capabilities and provide a platform for building partner capacity. (U.S Army Photo by Pfc. Jacob Bradford)

The African Land Forces Colloquium 2021 concluded at the 7th Army Training Command Headquarters in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Sept. 24, 2021.



U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa had coordinated with the 7th ATC to host senior leaders from across the African continent, allied and partner nations, U.S. military, country-specific liaison officers and other representatives.



Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli, the U.S. Army Europe and Africa commander, addressed the participants at the event's final meeting.



"The first step in true assistance is asking the person, or country, we are trying to help, what it is we can do to help. It's often the step we skip and (this Colloquium) has been a good reminder," Cavoli said.



Cavoli emphasized the importance of countries coming together during events such as ALFC, as it provides an opportunity to find common solutions to the similar challenges and issues countries throughout the world face.



"The life of a Soldier is similar, no matter what country that Soldier is from," Cavoli said. "If we examine our conversations from the last couple of days, we discover that we have more in common with our partners and allies than we realize."



ALFC 2021 provided leaders from Africa and Europe the opportunity to view U.S. military training centers at the 7th ATC training facilities in Grafenwoehr and at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels, Germany.



Leaders were able to see the variety of training centers and facilities at both locations, as well as network and foster relationships with leaders from African countries as well as other allied partners.



The U.S. Army Europe and Africa remains committed to supporting its African partners in order to foster relationships, promote regional security and stability, and strengthen our national defense and security interests in the region.



Headquartered in Vicenza, Italy, SETAF-AF supports U.S. Army campaign objectives across 53 African nations. SETAF-AF’s skilled, dedicated and highly-trained Soldiers and civilians protect and promote U.S. national security interests, while supporting African partners who share our security goals. The command partners with African land force militaries; directs and supports the activities of U.S. Army personnel serving in Africa; conducts security cooperation activities; conducts joint and multinational exercises; protects U.S. personnel and facilities; ensures U.S. Army readiness to respond to crises; and works alongside our joint and international partners to address shared security concerns in Africa.