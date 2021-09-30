Undersecretary of the Air Force visits Task Force Holloman

Photo By Staff Sgt. Kenneth Boyton | The Honorable Gina Ortiz Jones, undersecretary of the Air Force, visits the dining...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Kenneth Boyton | The Honorable Gina Ortiz Jones, undersecretary of the Air Force, visits the dining facility during dinner time in Aman Omid Village at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 30, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of State and Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan evacuees essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kenneth Boyton) see less | View Image Page

The Honorable Gina Ortiz Jones, undersecretary of the Air Force, visited Task Force Holloman Sept. 30, 2021, to receive a first-hand look at TF Holloman operations, which includes in-processing, quality of life support, and out-processing Afghan evacuees in support of Operation Allies Welcome.



TF Holloman is the first Afghan evacuee processing installation that the undersecretary has visited since assuming office.



After receiving an overall mission brief from Brig. Gen. Daniel Gabrielli, TF Holloman commander, Jones visited Aman Omid Village.



AOV is the living area for the Afghan evacuees, complete with housing, a dining facility, recreation areas, restrooms, medical services and more, while they wait for resettlement in the United States. Jones interacted with Afghans as she toured the area and visited one of living areas, and the dining facility.



“It’s wonderful to see all these children smiling and playing,” said Jones. “They’ve come a long way from their homes, and had to put up with so much to get here. Their resilience is inspiring.”



Jones then went to the Case Processing Facility where interagency partners work together to help resettle Afghan evacuees in the U.S.



“This is the smoothest interagency operation that I’ve ever worked with,” said Lt. Col. Kristen DeWilde, TF Holloman chief of operational medicine. “The evacuees come here not to just work on their citizenship and visas, but they get medical screenings, get help figuring out where they want to move to, and more. It’s a lot to do, but together we’ve made the process work seamlessly.”



Jones said she’s is proud of the Airmen and the civilians at TF Holloman, and feels that the evacuees are in good hands.



“It’s a lot of work, but they’re getting the job done, and they’re doing it well,” said Jones. “Our Airmen are the very best, and TF Holloman is proving it.”