    Staying fit to fight: From MSX to BMX

    Staying fit to fight: From MXS to BMX

    Photo By Master Sgt. Michael Stewart | Senior Master Sgt. Donald Grant, 141st Maintenance Squadron Fabrication Flight Senior

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2021

    Story by Senior Airman Whitney Laine 

    141st Air Refueling Wing

    To maintain a lethal and ready force, U.S. Air Force service members are encouraged to pursue a healthy balance between their physical, mental, social, and spiritual fitness; also known as the four pillars of the Comprehensive Fitness Model. These four pillars often translate into Airmen’s lives out of uniform.

    This is the case for Senior Master Sgt. Donald Grant, 141st Maintenance Squadron Fabrication Flight Senior Enlisted Leader, who began competing in bicycle motocross in 2019 for the fitness, sport and community.

    “BMX is a sport for the whole family,” Grant said. “I was signing up my daughter for a beginner’s program and they offered half price for parents to join. So I went ahead and signed both of us up.

    ”Riders between the ages of 5 and 65 compete in races organized by age group and skill level ranging from recreational to competitive bases.“

    Dressed with helmets, goggles and gloves, up to eight bikers align on a hill with our front wheel on a starting gate,” Grant said, explaining how one of the races works. “When the gate drops, we tear through the dirt track over several rollers, jumps and turns to the finish line.”

    BMX competitions require power and stamina. Racers often workout many hours in the gym to excel in strength and control.

    Grant rides with a race team sponsored by local Deer Park bike shop, Bicycles by Deron.

    "Our team's weekly training consists of working on strategy, gate practice, getting over jumps quickly, and working on endurance,” Grant said.

    Even with consistent training, BMX can pose challenges that require riders to have grit and determination to overcome and conquer.

    “Like many sports, it teaches riders humility, sportsmanship and dedication,” Grant said. “It is hard to get enough competitors to make a class at my age, so I find I am often racing younger riders or expert riders that are my age.”

    Grant achieved his 10th win this year and is now in the intermediate class. His goal is to gain 10 more wins and graduate to expert in future seasons.

    The four pillars are carried on out of uniform, but often pay homage to their military roots.

    “I built my race bike as a tribute to the Washington Air National Guard, attempting to give it an aviation theme,” Grant said. “It has KC-135 decals on the frame along with the American flag. There are many young adults and teenagers who I race alongside, and my goal is to be able to start conversations about our organization and incredible opportunities it offers.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.03.2021 15:01
    Story ID: 406599
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    This work, Staying fit to fight: From MSX to BMX, by SrA Whitney Laine, identified by DVIDS

