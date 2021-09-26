Polish raffle winners take tour of Forward Operating Site Powidz

Three winners of a raffle drawing enjoyed a tour of Forward Operating Site (FOS) Powidz, Poland, on Sept. 26, 2021.



The Powidz Community Center conducted the raffle, and the winners were actually drawn back in pre-COVID 2020, but the pandemic postponed their prize – a tour of FOS Powidz – until recently. Army Sgt. Rose Georges, an HR specialist deployed with the Florida Guard’s 50th Regional Support Group coordinated the visit and led the tour.



“It was very interesting for me, especially since it was my first time on a military base,” said Akeksandra Rzemieniewska, a raffle winner who took the tour.



The raffle winners began the tour by seeing some living quarters on base and went on to have lunch at the dining facility. Next, they learned about the life-saving capabilities of the Pennsylvania Guard’s 108th Medical Area Company Support (MCAS) at a static display conducted by Army medics.



Afterwards, Georges showed her guests the base gym, the chapel, and finally the motor pool, where Soldiers deployed with the 454th Transportation Company, an Army Reserve unit from Columbus, Ohio, showed the raffle winners a variety of military trucks and support vehicles.



“I had many questions about the trucks,” said Henryk Rzemieniewski, another tour participant. “I didn’t remember all of them, but it was exciting.”



The Soldiers deployed to FOS Powidz serve in support of Atlantic Resolve to deter aggression and ensure security throughout Europe, but their mission doesn’t stop them from being neighborly. This is not the first time they have welcomed guests to the installation. In July, FOS Powidz gave a similar tour when it hosted 41 students who had received the Pope John Paul II Scholarship.



FOS Powidz’s previous community outreach efforts have included Soldiers conducting static displays of military gear and vehicles at community events in the town of Powidz, as well as visits to local orphanages.



“Engaging with our neighbors is important because we need to let them know who we are to ensure a good relationship,” Georges said. “It’s also fun to interact with people from different cultures who live off-base and learn from each other.”



