Cybersecurity Month: the ones and zeros of safe web surfing

The month of October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Cyber security plays a critical role in the protection of vital and sensitive information within the Air National Guard. Without practicing proper procedures and taking the necessary precautions, information could easily fall into the wrong hands.



“Cybersecurity encompasses technologies, processes and practices designed to protect a multitude of devices, programs and data from attack, damage or unauthorized access,” Maj. Rick Sugg, the 189 th

Communications Flight commander. “Furthermore, those devices, programs and data exhibit a certain degree of management and necessity to our professional and personal lives.”



According to Maj. Sugg, there are several precautionary measures you can take in order to avoid a cybersecurity incident:

 When browsing the internet, ensure the “https” header is in the browser bar. This indicates your web browser is encrypting data packets between you and the distant end.

 Utilize a virtual private network (VPN) on all devices. VPN provides an extra layer of encryption protection and privacy from cyber criminals.

 Watch for email phishing schemes. These emails may have a time limit causing pressure to respond quickly and can be very similar to applications you use regularly.

 Avoid emails that ask you to reset your password or send ANY personally identifiable information.

 If you receive an email asking for information, visit the website directly instead of selecting the hyperlink. Often the link redirects you to a copy of the website in an attempt to get your personal information.



“Situational awareness and vigilance will keep you straight,” Sugg said. “Avoiding risky behaviors like clicking on hyperlinks in emails, sending money over the internet without third party brokers or providing any type of personally identifiable information will generally reduce your risks.”



While cybersecurity is an important practice at home, the extent goes beyond the walls to work centers in daily operations as well. Safe practices and regular training ensure the Airmen of the Air National Guard do everything they can to avoid cybersecurity incidents. The 189th Communications Flight is charged with maintaining the confidentially, integrity and availability of our Air Force Network computer system.



Sugg emphasizes the importance of several key factors to users in order to ensure maximum cooperation with your communications flight when it comes to cybersecurity.

 Keep your computer/laptop/tablet/iPad software up-to-date with drivers, patches and antivirus

 Do not write your password or personal identification number down

 Only install approved software on your Air Force network computer



“Cybersecurity is as strong as its weakest link,” Sugg said. “The Department of Defense Joint All-Domain Command and Control initiative is moving toward an all-inclusive network, and any part of this network

could be a vulnerability if not protected. Every individual and every part of our organization must be an active player to ensure effective cybersecurity protection against threats and vulnerabilities.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.02.2021 Date Posted: 10.02.2021 15:26 Story ID: 406582 Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cybersecurity Month: the ones and zeros of safe web surfing, by MSgt Jessica Roles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.