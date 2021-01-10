Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, partners searching for missing kayaker off Saipan

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    10.01.2021

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    SANTA RITA, Guam — The Coast Guard, Navy, and the Saipan Department of Safety Boating Safety Division are responding to report of a missing kayaker off Garapan, Friday.

    The kayaker is described as being a 60-year-old male and was last seen fishing at 2 p.m., Friday. Waterway users are requested to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress and to report any information to Coast Guard Forces Micronesia|Sector Guam (CGFMSG).

    At 4 p.m., CGFMSG watchstanders received a report from a Marine Safety Division Saipan stating an overturned kayak had been found off a reef. A small backpack with an identification card was also recovered floating nearby.
     CGFMSG issued an Urgent Information Broadcast Notice to Mariners and deployed the Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755) and Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry in response.

    A Navy MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter aircrew from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 is also being deployed to assist in the search.

    Scheduled to search so far:

    - Crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Munro (WMSL 755)
    - Crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Oliver Henry (WPC 1140)
    - A Navy Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 aircrew
    - Saipan Department of Safety Boating Safety Division small boat and personal water craft crews.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2021
    Date Posted: 10.01.2021 16:19
    Story ID: 406558
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partners searching for missing kayaker off Saipan, by PO2 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Saipan
    Coast Guard Forces Micronesia|Sector Guam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT