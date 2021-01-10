1st SOCPTS conducts fiscal year closeout

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. – As the 2021 fiscal year came to an end, a group of Air Commandos worked together through the late evening hours, tirelessly analyzing spreadsheets and crunching numbers.



The 1st Special Operations Comptroller Squadron budgeting team is responsible for tracking how much Hurlburt Field receives in funding across the 1st Special Operations Wing and tenant units. During their annual closeout, the team must certify all allocated funds are properly spent before Oct. 1.



“If we don’t use all our money, we could be cutting on equipment, supplies and things that squadrons need to do their missions,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Courtney Chapman, a 1st SOCPTS budget analyst.



Throughout the year, the budgeting team works with the 1st Special Operations Contracting Squadron and the resource advisors assigned to each unit to account for all of the funding on base and help route the needed paperwork through the appropriate channels for purchasing.



Chapman explained the importance of each unit having a plan in place for purchasing toward the beginning of the fiscal year. It helps to meet the desired rates of spending throughout the year to ensure the base is on track. However, the budgeting team knows it is ultimately their responsibility to continuously notify the units to put their funding toward what they need.



“We try to do lessons learned so hopefully the following closeout will be much smoother than the previous,” said U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Polichetti, a 1st SOCPTS financial analysis supervisor. “Since there is still a mission happening the next day, more things need to be purchased right away.”



Both Chapman and Polichetti agreed, having a close-knit team filled with people who are willing to help each other makes the stressful process of closeout much easier.



“We are like family,“ said Chapman. “I couldn’t ask for a better team to work with.”

