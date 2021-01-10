Grand Forks AFB begins Fire Prevention Week

GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, N.D. — National Fire Prevention Week begins Monday, Oct. 3, 2021, following Col. Jeremy Fields’, 319th Reconnaissance Wing vice commander, signature on the Fire Prevention Week proclamation here Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.



Fire Prevention Week is observed each year during the week of October 9th in commemoration of the Great Chicago Fire, which began on October 8, 1871, causing devastating damage that killed more than 250 people, left over 100,000 homeless, destroyed upwards of 17,400 structures, and burned more than 2,000 acres of land.



“The base fire department here responds to an average of 285 fire and emergency medical related incidents each year,” said Brian Williams, 319th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Inspector. ”Our team is committed to ensure the safety and security of all of our personnel.”



The 319th Civil Engineering Squadron Fire Department is promoting the National Fire Prevention Week’s slogan: “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety.”



“I motivate all GFAFB residents and members to learn the difference in noises on your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms,” said Williams. “Familiarizing yourself with a simple sound can save you, your home and your family.”



This week is set aside to encourage children, adults, and teachers to learn how to stay safe in case of a fire or emergency. Firefighters provide public education in an effort to decrease casualties caused by fires.



“Everyone should develop a fire escape plan that works for your family and home," said Master Sgt. Jared Dudden, 319 CES assistant fire chief. “The more you and your family are prepared for a fire, the more likely you are to survive.”



A few potentially lifesaving safety tips include: installing a carbon monoxide alarm on each level of your home, replacing batteries regularly, keeping all pathways lit with nightlights and free of clutter, keeping lighters, matches, and smoking materials up high out of the reach of children and remembering to push the test button each month to make sure the alarms are working.



For more fire safety tips, visit firepreventionweek.org and sparky.org.



The 2021 Grand Forks AFB National Fire Prevention Week campaign includes the following events:

Sunday, 3 Oct. 1:00 p.m. Fire truck parade through base housing

Monday, 4 Oct. 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Visit Sparky and a fire truck display

Tuesday, 5 Oct. 8:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Coloring contest begins at Twining School

Wednesday, 6 Oct. 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Story time with Sparky at the Library; 1:00 – 4:30 p.m. Jr. Fire Fighter Challenge

Thursday, 7 Oct. 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Emerado School visit

Friday, 8 Oct. 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Firefighter Muster Challenge

Saturday, 9 Oct. 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Free pancake breakfast and tour at the fire department on base

