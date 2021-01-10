Getting to know the new AFIMSC command chief

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center welcomes Chief Master Sgt. Hope L. Skibitsky as the new AFIMSC command chief on Oct. 4.



As the senior enlisted adviser to the commander, she will oversee the health, welfare and professional development of 3,900 total force Airmen and help guide the center responsible for delivering installation and mission support capabilities across the Air and Space Force.



We asked the chief a few question about her life, her career and her thoughts about joining AFIMSC.



Time in service?

Four score and seven years ago … oh, wait; maybe not that long ago. I joined the Air Force the year Starbucks introduced the Frappuccino; the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame first opened its doors; and Toy Story was the most popular film. It was the year the blue M&M made its debut … none other than September 1995.



Hometown?

Don’t blink, or you’ll miss it! Comprised of roughly 2,500 people and a single school building that houses pre-K through 12th grade, almost exactly midway between Dallas-Fort Worth and Abilene, Texas, is my hometown of Ranger.



Can you please tell us a little about your career leading up to this point?

I am a ‘slick’ or ‘plug-n-play’ medic (Air Force Specialty Code 4N0X1) by trade and have worked emergency department, family medicine, pediatrics, education and training, health and wellness, and lots and lots of labor and delivery.



I’ve stepped out of my primary career field to serve as a military training instructor, two times as a squadron superintendent and as the chief of basic military training. I’ve also served as the command chief of two host wings: the 27th Special Operations Wing, Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, and the 86th Airlift Wing, Ramstein Air Base, Germany.



What about joining the AFIMSC team as our new command chief has you the most excited?

I’m excited about getting to be part of the impact AFIMSC has, literally, across the globe. Knowing the value of all that is required of mission support teams, it’s incredible to imagine how much work the team that supports those teams does.



What do you want the AFIMSC team to know about you?

I appreciate a genuine smile and a firm handshake; yes, COVID has been tough for many, many reasons. I value hard work and I derive pleasure from working hard. I’m passionate about people who take care of people and I get ecstatic about people who work hard to take care of themselves.



What do you like most about working for the Air Force?

I am a huge fan of teams, teamwork, collaboration and diverse thoughts and experiences. The Air Force affords these things in mass, with a changing landscape and sight picture.



What's something people would be surprised to know about you?

Two things: I live a completely plant-based lifestyle (no animal or animal byproduct intake). Trust, I will wear leather shoes and help cull ground squirrels at the end of a runway; I just won’t eat them.



I am incredibly frugal! I buy used goods as often as I can, primarily making my purchases at consignment shops. I am not a fan of debt nor of sprawl, thus, frugality works well for me.



Is there anything you would like to add?

I am married to Justin, a Yankee (fan and demographic) from Pennsylvania and we have two adult children, Garrett and Emily. We have a ton of fun, we love a lot, we’re naturally loud (in the best way), and we’re always up for an adventure.



To learn more about Skibitsky’s career, read her official bio at https://www.afimsc.af.mil/About-Us/Biographies/Display/Article/2790451/chief-master-sgt-hope-l-skibitsky/.

