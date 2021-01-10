DCSA ENROLLS U.S. SECURITY CLEARANCE HOLDERS IN CONTINOUS VETTING PROGRAM

Photo By Christopher Gillis | DCSA enrolls all DOD clearance holders in CV The Defense Counterintelligence and...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Gillis | DCSA enrolls all DOD clearance holders in CV The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) has successfully enrolled all DOD clearance holders in Continuous Vetting (CV). This brings the agency and the federal government one step closer to its Trusted Workforce (TW) 2.0 goal of providing CV for all U.S. security clearance holders. see less | View Image Page

Moves Government Closer to New Trusted Workforce Environment



WASHINGTON – The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) successfully enrolled all Department of Defense (DOD) clearance holders in Continuous Vetting (CV), the agency announced Oct. 1.



DCSA and the federal government is now one step closer to its Trusted Workforce (TW) 2.0 goal of providing CV for all U.S. security clearance holders. The U.S. security clearance population includes individuals from the DOD, remaining federal government, and private industry. The U.S. security clearance population includes individuals from the DOD, remaining federal government, and private industry.



TW 2.0 is a whole-of-government background investigation reform effort that is overhauling the personnel vetting process by establishing a government-wide system enhancing security, allowing reciprocity across organizations, and generating cost savings across government. This includes replacing periodic reinvestigations every five-10 years with a CV program, ensuring a trusted workforce in real time through automated records checks and inter-agency information sharing. To reach that end state by Oct. 1, 2023, DCSA developed two transitional phases — Trusted Workforce 1.25 (TW 1.25) and Trusted Workforce 1.5 (TW 1.5).



The TW 1.25 program was designed to enroll DOD and non-DOD agencies into an initial version of the CV system, offering high-value, continuous record checks by Oct. 1, 2021. TW 1.25 removes the requirement for periodic reinvestigations by applying a risk-managed approach with select automated records checks.



“This is an incredible accomplishment and a major milestone for the national security community. Not only does this allow us to help ensure the trustworthiness of the national security workforce, it helps identify and address factors that may lead to insider threat incidents, all while maximizing efficiencies across government; this is a major win for the security community,” said DCSA Director William K. Lietzau.



DCSA is also enrolling select agency clearance holders into TW 1.5, which automates and continuously checks seven current record sources. Agencies were able to independently select the best option to meet their unique needs and goals during the phased personnel vetting revamp.



Ultimately, in the full TW 2.0 framework, CV will fully replace periodic reinvestigations by employing a full suite of automated record checks through NBIS — the National Background Investigation Services.



Currently under development, NBIS is the new personnel vetting IT system that’s transforming the background investigation process to deliver stronger security, faster processing, and better information

sharing. . It replaces a suite of outdated, legacy IT systems that no longer meet the needs of the U.S. government.



To learn more about how DCSA delivers America’s Trusted Workforce, visit www.dcsa.mil