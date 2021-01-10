Fireman Anthony Bustamante earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for boot camp company Delta-201

CAPE MAY, N.J. – Fireman Anthony Bustamante from Henderson, Nevada, earned the title of Honor Graduate after graduating from the U.S. Coast Guard’s 8-week basic training at Training Center Cape May, Oct. 1, 2021.



Bustamante was presented a plaque on behalf of the Navy League that is presented to the recruit who has the highest final overall standing. Bustamante is authorized to wear the Coast Guard Honor Graduate Ribbon.



Capt. Kathy Felger, the commanding officer of Training Center Cape May, presided over the ceremony and advancement of the 78 graduates of recruit company Delta-201. Training at boot camp is difficult, and approximately 20% of recruits do not graduate with their original company.



“There is no better feeling than achieving a goal you’ve set,” said Bustamante. “I set a goal to become the number one recruit in our graduating class, and I put that goal aside to focus on boot camp and helping my fellow shipmates to become better recruits. We were put through a lot of hard work, but it was all worth every second of it knowing that in the fleet, we will be saving lives. I am thankful for being selected as the Honor Graduate for our company, Delta-201.”



Bustamante will be stationed on U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Pablo Valent in St. Petersburg, Florida.



Bustamante’s company earned multiple awards during their eight weeks of training, such as the physical fitness pennant, seamanship pennant, marksmanship pennant, and the range pennant. Delta-201 also earned the company commander and section commander pennants.



Bustamante is the son of Isaac Bustamante and Jennifer Boyd, and graduated from Green Valley High School in 2019.



Training Center Cape May is the fifth largest base in the Coast Guard and the sole accession point for the entire enlisted workforce. It is considered the birthplace of the enlisted corps and the Coast Guard’s Hometown.



Training Center Cape May’s mission is to transform the recruits of today into the Coast Guardsmen of tomorrow.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2021 Date Posted: 10.01.2021 15:21 Story ID: 406524 Location: CAPE M, NJ, US Hometown: HENDERSON, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fireman Anthony Bustamante earns Coast Guard Honor Graduate for boot camp company Delta-201, by CWO2 Timothy Tamargo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.