7th ESB Marine receives the Bulk Fuel Officer award

Photo By Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion | U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Clayton Leatherwood, a bulk fuel officer 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force poses for a picture after being awarded with the bulk fuel officer award at Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 15, 2021. The bulk fuel officer award is presented to bulk fuel officers who show professional achievement and superior performance in their duties. Leatherwood and his Marines improved the 7th ESB's Standard Operating Procedures to increase fuel capacity by 14,000 gallons (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Mackenzie Binion)

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. – U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 2 Clayton Leatherwood, a bulk fuel officer with 7th Engineer Support Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, 1st Marine Expeditionary Force is awarded with the bulk fuel officer award during a Quarterly Award ceremony at Camp Pendleton, California, Sept. 15, 2021.

The Marine Corps engineer awards program was established in 1995 to recognize the outstanding engineer achievements of individual Marines and Marine Corps and Navy organizations. There are a total of 24 award categories encompassing all aspects of the engineer/Explosive Ordinance disposal military occupational fields. The bulk fuel officer award is presented to bulk fuel officers who show professional achievement and superior performance in their duties.

While serving as the platoon commander of second platoon, bulk fuel company, 7th ESB, 1st MLG, 1st MEF, Leatherwood managed over 50 Marines during five platoon and company level training exercises from May 2020 to March 2021. He and his Marines improved the 7th ESB’s Standard Operating Procedures to increase fuel capacity by 14,000 gallons.

“I really didn’t do too much than any other bulk fuel officer would have,” said Leatherwood. “I owe this accomplishment to the work ethic of my Marines and everything that they were able to accomplish with the gear I could provide for them.”

Leatherwood and his Marines deployed with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and enabled the aviation, logistics, and combat elements to execute critical missions. The bulk fuel marines, with Leatherwood’s guidance assisted in Expeditionary Advanced Base Operation training scenarios, maritime patrols, reconnaissance aircraft missions, anti-submarine warfare operations, and integrated torpedo and sonar buoy exercises.

“I am proud of all the work we have done to support the MEU and 7th ESB and I am looking forward to seeing my Marines as they progress through their careers with the knowledge and skills they gained through this past deployment.