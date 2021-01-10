Newcomer’s program welcomes employees to the garrison team

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – Introducing and teaching new employees the mission and organization of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz is the goal of Team Member Orientation and the next one takes place on Oct. 13.



The first in-person TMO in 18 months took place Sept. 15 at the Kazabra Club on Vogelweh hosted by the garrison’s Directorate of Human Resources.



TMO is helpful for new employees to get an understanding of the garrison mission and how USAG Rheinland-Pfalz fits under the umbrella of Installation Management Command and Army Materiel Command, as well as providing support to U.S. Army Europe and Africa. The class offers an introduction to the organizational structure of the garrison and an overview of each directorate and staff agency.



“Welcoming new members of team Rheinland-Pfalz is the focus of our leadership” stated Shea Giagnorio, garrison training instructor. “We want to establish a standard of understanding about the garrison mission, the importance each person plays in our mission, and how happy the command is to have them join our team, the best garrison in Europe. Taking the time to meet each individual that has chosen to join our team makes for a positive first impression and shows that we care about our people.”



The overview began with welcome remarks from garrison commander Col. Vance J. Klosinski and garrison senior enlisted leader Command Sgt. Major Stephen J. LaRocque. Although they each spoke about the garrison’s mission, they both emphasized the importance of all employees at all levels, the ability for each employee to create change within the organization and a people-first mentality.



“Providing this training for our new employees not only gives us a chance to teach about the unique mission of the garrison, but it also allows for myself and Command Sgt. Major LaRocque to personally get to know all of our new team members,” said Klosinski. “I think it is important for people to know that they are a valuable asset to the garrison team and for them to get to know us.”



The orientation format for this iteration was different from previous years. It now concludes with a bus tour of Baumholder and other important landmarks. On the bus tour, Col. Klosinski stressed the importance of being familiar with the area in Baumholder, took time to answer questions, and provided more information about the two communities along with information on day-to-day life in the Kaiserslautern Military Community. During the tour, participants were able to view three different housing units on Baumholder.



“The team member orientation was of great benefit to me as a new employee to the Army,” said Heather Scanlan, garrison program support specialist. “I got to see the organization chart and learn our area of responsibility, which was beneficial since I had already been an employee for over a month. As someone that is new to Germany it was great to see the community support functions as well. What I enjoyed most was the interaction from the Commander and Command Sergeant Major and how they made me feel welcome. Being new to the Army and Germany is slightly overwhelming, so I appreciate the warm welcome!”



TMO takes place the second Wednesday of each month

