VP-10 “Red Lancers” Host Knockout Flight with Senator Manny Pacquiao, Distinguished Visitors of the Philippines

CLARK AIR BASE, Philippines (Sept. 15, 2021) - Former boxing champion, Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, had ringside seats to the maritime capabilities of the US Navy’s P-8A Poseidon during a recent flight.

Combat Aircrew (CAC) 7 of Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 hosted Pacquiao, Supreme Court Justice Alexander Gesmundo, and Director Kelia Cummings of the Office of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

The Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) mission showcased the capabilities of the P-8A and the importance of its presence in the Philippines. Each member of CAC-7 demonstrated extensive knowledge of their systems; explaining sensor and aircraft capabilities as the distinguished guests made their way down the multifaceted aircraft.

Naval Aircrewman (Operator) (AWO) Petty Officer 2nd Class Camden Baye and AWO3 Jacob Fisher explained how the aircraft’s APY-10 radar and Automatic Identification System (AIS) are used to quickly identify and establish a working picture of the countless vessels operating in the vast oceans.

CAC-7’s Tactical Coordinator (TACCO), LT Jacob Jepsen spoke with the VIPs, sharing similarities as a Filipino himself.

“It was an honor to spend time with such accomplished guests,” Jepsen said. ”What a jaw-dropping opportunity we had to demonstrate what we are able to provide to those I have looked up to growing up.”

AWO1 Zachary Haney and AWO3 Cruz Castro operated the Electro-Optical/ Infra-Red (EO/IR) camera system’s imaging capabilities, and explained the Directional Frequency Analysis and Ranging (DIFAR) sonobuoys and the advantage of gaining acoustic signals.

“It was a privilege sharing what the United States Navy Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance Force does on a daily basis with our distinguished visitors,” said LCDR Michael Ramirez, VP-10 detachment Officer in Charge (OIC). “Opportunities like this demonstrate the importance of the MDA mission in the West Philippine Sea, but more importantly, fostering our continued partnership with the Philippines.”

The P-8A was the undisputed champion of the day, its crew having effectively demonstrated the aircraft’s maritime sensor capabilities to Senator Pacquiao and guests.

VP-10, based out of Naval Air Station Jacksonville, is currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance as well as theater outreach operations as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Article by Lt. j.g. Jane Moon.

