Small. Simple. Sensitive. Specific.

    FT. BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Courtesy Story

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    Project DaT Promises It All.

    Rapid tests, or assays, to detect a biological presence of a known target or potential hazard can play a critical role in maintaining the mission-readiness and overall health of warfighters as shown by lessons learned from previous biological events, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Defense Threat Reduction Agency’s (DTRA) Chemical and Biological Technologies Department in its role as the Joint Science and Technology Office (JSTO) for Chemical and Biological Defense is focusing on developing novel, high-fidelity biodetection technologies that are simple to use, deliver results in under 30 minutes, and are stable for use in austere environments.

    One such DTRA-JSTO investment is the Dial-A-Threat (DaT) project at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command – Chemical and Biological Center (DEVCOM-CBC). The goal of DaT is to develop a highly adaptive, all-encompassing detection modality that minimizes reliance on supply chain constrictions. DaT technology combines the best attributes of current technologies, such as molecular assays and immunoassays, while also providing a unique, small, lightweight, ultra-portable form and cost-effective solution.

    This project harnesses novel synthetic-biology approaches to design, build, and develop gene circuits that sensitively and rapidly detect infectious diseases and biothreats. The DaT assay workflow activates a molecular reaction in the presence of the target of interest. If the target of interest, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19), is present in the sample being tested, a colorimetric readout will indicate the presence or absence of the target in under 30 minutes. These assays will have comparable sensitivity and specificity to molecular assays, such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), and the ease of use of a lateral flow immunoassay (LFI) to determine the presence or absence of a target of interest.

    The DaT project seeks to decrease reliance on traditional cold-chain supply lines by using freeze-dried reagents. In addition, because the project uses cellular extracts, reagents can be quickly synthesized, and the project shows promise to scale up assay production with an unmatched agility. Traditional assays (such as LFI) can take months to years of research and development for a single target. DaT has shown a preliminary proof of concept to generate assay designs in as little as a day, builds in weeks, and would be able to produce and test detection assays against new targets in months. Given this promise of shortened timelines, DaT used Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding to quickly pivot and begin development on a SARS-CoV-2 assay and to help accelerate overall development of DaT technology.

    Biology is inherently dynamic, complex, and ever-changing in nature. The final, user-friendly DaT platform seeks to combat this challenge by using state-of-the-art synthetic biology to develop, evaluate, and field technology that can quickly detect emerging biological threats to warfighters and enable a fast, effective response.

    POC: Charles Hong, charles.m.hong.civ@mail.mil

