Soldier spotlight

    Spc. Aleki Po'oi with the 2/238th General Support Aviation Battalion, Nevada Army National Guard

    RENO-STEAD, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2021

    Story by Spc. Olman Meza 

    106th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Aleki Po’oi with the 2/238th General Support Aviation Battalion, Nevada Army National Guard, is proudly serving his community and learning how the Nevada State Partnership Program has been working with his family’s home country of Tonga.
    Po’oi joined the military on March 28, 2019 as a 25U, Signal Support Systems Specialist.
    Po’oi is responsible for conducting maintenance checks on Time-Division Frequency Multiplexing (TDFM) and Very High Frequency (VHF) radios installed in UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters
    After finishing Advanced Individual Training in Fort Gordon on May 22, 2020, Po’oi was met by his two brothers, Pfc. Rod Holo Po’oi and Seaman Recruit Vinnie Po’oi, who are also currently serving in the United States military.
    The Po’oi family has always been a military family. Roderick Allen Forty –Po’oi’s grandfather– served in the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War. Roderick unknowingly inspired Po’oi to join the military along with his two uncles, Holo Kaukau and Toma’akino Takikihelangilelei, and cousin, Vaha Po’oi, who are currently serving in His Majesty’s Armed Forces of Tonga. Po’oi hasn’t been in Tonga since 2015. However, through the State Partnership Program, he hopes he will be able to make an appearance in Tonga soon.
    The Nevada National Guard has been partnered with the Kingdom of Tonga since 2014 and the Republic of Fiji since 2018. Through the State Partnership Program, Nevada National Guard representatives have made countless appearances in Tonga and Fiji to strengthen the ties between the island nations, the Nevada Military Department, and the state of Nevada. Exchanging military tactics and familiarizing personnel has gone both ways. Representatives of Fiji and Tonga have participated in exchanges in Nevada as well, visiting the Emergency and Joint Operations Centers in Carson City, observing military operations during New Year’s Eve security missions in Las Vegas, and excelling in annual Best Warrior Competitions in Hawthorne. Strengthening bonds and interoperability between service members and civilians.
    The National Guard State Partnership Program began in 1993 to support the security cooperation objectives of the United States. The focus of the program is to support or inform on emergency response, leader development, cyber defense, and military medical procedures, among other lines of effort.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 17:56
    Story ID: 406459
    Location: RENO-STEAD, NV, US 
