Active and Reserve forces team up to ensure deployment readiness

Photo By Staff Sgt. Robert Kingery | Chief Master Sgt. Otis Luke, Superintendent of the Aeromedical Staging Squadron,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Robert Kingery | Chief Master Sgt. Otis Luke, Superintendent of the Aeromedical Staging Squadron, reviews medical records during a mass out deployment line June 15, 2021 Maxwell Air Force Base, Al., to support the largest deployment in the 908th Airlift Wing’s history. Teams from the 42nd LRS combined their efforts to support the deployment of more than 130 Airmen with a mass out processing line to support the largest deployment in the 908th AW’s history. Teams from the 42nd LRS combined their efforts to support the deployment of more than 130 Airmen with a mass out processing line to support the largest deployment in the 908th AW’s history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Kingery) see less | View Image Page

The 42nd Airbase Wing’s Logistics Readiness Squadron conducted a deployment record review and briefing for the 908th Airlift Wing members preparing to deploy June 15, 2021, at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.



The deployers had the opportunity to meet with representatives from Airman and Family Readiness, Chaplain, Finance, Medical and Public Health during this massive undertaking.



“Since that latter part of 2020, Airmen from the 908th AW have been preparing for the 908th AW’s largest deployment in history,” said Lt. Col. Douglas Werner, deputy commander of the 908th Operations Group. “From neurological testing to small arms training, chemical warfare training to orders processing--a combined effort from members of the 42nd ABW and 908th AW significantly contributed to the delivery of combat power and readiness of nearly 300 expeditionary reserve Airmen.”



This deployment is a historic event as it is the largest deployment in the 908th Airlift Wing’s history.



“Preparing expeditionary airmen during a pandemic has not been without challenges,” Werner said. “Airmen across Maxwell had to weave through a dynamic set of CDC guidelines, DoD policies, and reporting instructions across multiple areas of responsibility in order to minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus. One unique outcome of the pandemic is the restriction of movement required of expeditionary Airmen in conjunction with OCONUS travel. Ordinarily, Airmen would process through the deployment line just prior to departing for the AOR. However, in order to preserve ROM integrity, the expeditionary Airmen processed through the deployment line well in advance of their projected departure, allowing time for strict adherence to quarantine protocol prior to departing.”



The partnership with the 42nd ABW is an important one in helping to accomplish the out processing in a timely manner.



“Members from the 42nd ABW and the 908th AW worked closely with each other to ensure the process went smoothly, and smoothly it went. All the records were scrubbed and expeditionary training was completed one and a half hours earlier than planned.” said Werner.



The deployment readiness during this historic undertaking could not be achieved without the total force integration of the 908th AW and the 42nd ABW.



“It takes an entire team to deliver effective combat power to the different operational and geographic commands,” Werner explained. “Through mutual support agreements and cooperation, the extraordinary efforts of the entire Maxwell team are making a difference in the preparedness of deploying Airmen.”