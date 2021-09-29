New Central Texas Market strengthens DoD’s medical readiness, promises better patient experience

Photo By Rodney Jackson | Dr. Brian Lein, Defense Health Agency assistant director, and Col. Daniel Moore,...... read more read more Photo By Rodney Jackson | Dr. Brian Lein, Defense Health Agency assistant director, and Col. Daniel Moore, Central Texas Market Director and Commander Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center unfurl the flags during the DHA’s formal establishment ceremony of the Central Texas Market, at the markets main health facility the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center 29 Sept. see less | View Image Page

Fort Hood, Texas – The Defense Health Agency (DHA) marked the establishment of the Central Texas Market, a critical milestone in once-in-a-generation Military Health System reform efforts to improve the readiness of the force and the health care service provided to warfighters, retirees and military families, in a ceremony at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center on September 29, 2021. The Central Texas Market will enable greater collaboration across military hospitals and clinics in the Central Texas region to strengthen the medical readiness of service members and enable these facilities to deliver better care and a better patient experience.



“For the Central Texas Market, III Corps and the Fort Hood community there will be no decrement in the healthcare we provide to the community every day of the week,” ,” said Colonel Daniel J. Moore, director of the Central Texas Market. "The Central Texas Market and Carl R. Darnall team will continue to provide outstanding care for our active duty service member’s, retirees and their family members. We will continue to maintain collaborative partnerships with the Fort Hood community and strive to lead the market in quality health services, patient satisfaction, and quality innovative research.”



The Central Texas Market serves 100,000 beneficiaries, and includes: One hospital--Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center; seven clinics on Fort Hood--Family Medicine Residency Clinic, Russell Collier Health Clinic, Thomas Moore Health Clinic, Bennett Health Clinic, Monroe Health Clinic, Troop Medical Clinic 12 (Aviation), Troop Medical Clinic 14; and four facilities in the surrounding communities--Copperas Cove Medical Home, Harker Heights Medical Home, Killeen Medical Home, and West Killeen Medical Home.



The Military Health System is transitioning administration and management of all military hospitals and clinics from the military departments to the DHA. To do so effectively, the DHA chose a “market approach,” based on the six enhanced Multi-Service Markets already in place. Markets are groups of hospitals and clinics in one geographic area working together with their TRICARE partners, Veterans Affairs hospitals, other federal health care organizations, private sector teaching hospitals and medical universities, and other health care partners. They operate as a system, sharing patients, staff, budget, and other functions to improve readiness and the delivery and coordination of health services.



These changes are designed to increase overall access to care for beneficiaries; improve coordination, standardization, and best practices across the Military Health System; and provide more opportunities for military medical providers to get the training they need to meet readiness goals.



“Take a look at the news today, you all have service members deployed abroad and at home in support of our Afghan allies, treatment of patients with COVID, vaccinations for COVID, support to FEMA, the Defense Support of Civil Authorities, and you’re providing medical support to families here at your home Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, Troop Medical Clinics, the Robertson Blood Center…your community based homes in Killeen, Copperas Cove, and Harker Heights and all of your dental centers that support the population here,” said Dr. Brian Lein, DHA assistant director for Healthcare Administration.



“The establishment of this market is an acknowledgement of your accomplishments. The medical leaders, the line (unit) leaders, our community and VA partners working together to ensure the best quality and outcomes for our patients,” he said.



