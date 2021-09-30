Aviation Survival Training Center Norfolk Wins Navy Surgeon General Power Award

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Aviation Survival Training Center (ASTC) Norfolk, a training site under the Naval Survival Training Institute (NSTI), one of six detachments of the Navy Medicine Operational Training Command (NMOTC), won the Navy Surgeon General Power award for the month of August.



The Surgeon General's Power award focuses on recognizing Navy Medicine commands and Sailors who are giving their best in these unprecedented times, and who exemplify The Surgeon General’s 4 P’s – People, Performance, Platforms, and Power.



“This month’s Surgeon General Power Award recognizes how ASTC Norfolk advanced the Power of Navy Medicine through sustained performance resulting in increased warfighter readiness and deployability, as evidenced by their training and qualification of 667 current and future warfighters,” said Capt. Leslie Kindling, officer-in-charge of NSTI.



The mission of NSTI is to assist the joint warfighter in winning the fight by providing safe, effective, and relevant human performance and survival training for all Department of Defense personnel.



“With eight ASTCs tasked to provide required Naval Aviation Survival Training to over 15,000 individuals annually, stoppage or reduction of training at a site has significant impact not just on local squadrons,” said Kindling. “The ASTC Norfolk staff developed and implemented a plan that minimized the fleet impact when they experienced facilities issues over the preceding months and came back even stronger once the repairs were in place, thus earning this much deserved recognition. Lt Cmdr. Litzenberg leads an outstanding team of Aviation Structural Mechanics-Safety Equipment, Aviation Survival Equipmentmen, Hospital Corpsmen, Naval Aircrewmen, Navy Divers, Navy civilians and both Aerospace and Operational Physiologists who do an outstanding job of supporting the warfighter and each other. I am extremely proud of each and every one of them.”



The award citation is as follows:



For outstanding efforts that increased navy medicine's performance capability by qualifying four joint enroute care coordinators through the naval aviation survival training program non-aircrew indoctrination and underwater egress courses. In just one month, 667 warfighters were trained in fleet aircrew and operational qualifications, midshipmen non-aircrew qualifications, and third class swim qualifications, which resulted in an increase to warfighter readiness and deployability. Your efforts were in direct alignment with the surgeon general's priorities and deserves special recognition for a job well done. Bravo zulu!



NMOTC is comprised of the following six detachments:



The Naval Aerospace Medical Institute (NAMI), Naval Survival Training Institute (NSTI), Naval Expeditionary Medical Training Institute (NEMTI), Surface Warfare Medical Institute (SWMI), Naval Undersea Medical Institute (NUMI) and Naval Special Operations Medical Institute (NSOMI).



Each detachment plays a key part in the mission of NMOTC; to provide training for operational medicine and aviation survival.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.30.2021 14:48 Story ID: 406437 Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviation Survival Training Center Norfolk Wins Navy Surgeon General Power Award, by PO2 Matthew R Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.