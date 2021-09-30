Submarine Force Establishes Submarine Readiness Squadron 34

NORFOLK, Va. - Naval Submarine Support Center Norfolk, Virginia, changed their name to Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 34 during a ceremony held at Naval Station Norfolk, Sept. 30.



The name change is in alignment with the submarine community’s mission to generate combat ready submarines to meet mission tasking for combatant commanders by supporting operational submarines, new submarine construction, and addressing and maintaining operational fleet needs during chief of naval operations maintenance availabilities.



“SRS 34 will be staffed by Sailors that are extremely dedicated and superbly trained,” said Capt. Jeffrey Juergens, Commander, Submarine Squadron 6. “Young women and men whose call to duty is inspiring, and they take great pride in service to their country.”



SRS 34 will provide centralized logistics and administrative support for two submarine squadrons and 16 submarine crews. To spearhead that mission, Cmdr. Bryan Christiansen will assume the roles and responsibilities as SRS 34’s first commanding officer.



“I can’t imagine a better choice for the first commanding officer of SRS 34 than Cmdr. Christiansen,” said Juergens. “The scope of Cmdr. Christiansen’s mission is vast, but luckily he has a great team to help him in this mission.”



SRS 34 joins SRS 31 (Bangor, Washington), 32 (Groton, Connecticut), 33 (Pearl Harbor), and 36 (Kings Bay, Georgia) which made the change earlier this year on July 15.



Submarine Readiness Squadrons ensure assigned personnel, staffs and submarines achieve and maintain a level of training, personnel, and material readiness necessary to carry out their assigned missions; provide focused personal and professional growth opportunities for assigned personnel; and encourage, develop and share innovative ideas and new concepts on how to most effectively and efficiently train, maintain and employ submarines now and in the future.



Submarine Force’s mission executes the Department of the Navy’s mission in and from the undersea domain. In addition to lending added capacity to naval forces, the Submarine Force, in particular, is expected to leverage those special advantages that come with undersea concealment to permit operational, deterrent and combat effects that the Navy and the nation could not otherwise achieve.



The Submarine Force and supporting organizations constitute the primary undersea arm of the Navy. Submarines and their crews remain the tip of the undersea spear.

