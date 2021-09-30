Army Cyber Command salutes 11th anniversary

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Rhett A. Hernandez (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Roger Blackwood unfurl the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Rhett A. Hernandez (left) and Command Sgt. Maj. Roger Blackwood unfurl the U.S. Army Cyber Command colors during an uncasing ceremony at Fort Belvoir, Va., Oct. 1, 2010. (Photo by Brian Murphy) see less | View Image Page

On Oct. 1, 2021, U.S. Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER) marks the 11th anniversary of its establishment, saluting the date in 2010 when the command reached its full operational capability and was designated as ARCYBER.



ARCYBER’s initial authorized complement of 561 personnel assigned to Fort Belvoir, Va., and Fort Meade, Md., has since grown into an Army Service Component Command that spans the globe. Today, headquartered since 2020 in the state-of-the-art Fortitude Hall at Fort Gordon, Ga., ARCYBER comprises approximately 6,500 Soldiers and about 10,000 civilian employees and contractor personnel who carry out a real-world, 24-hour-a-day, 365-days-a-year duty in the information dimension supporting Army and joint force multi-domain operations.



Their mission is to integrate and conduct cyberspace, electronic warfare and information operations to ensure decision dominance and freedom of action for friendly forces in and through the cyber domain and the information dimension while denying the same to America's adversaries.



Interested in the challenge of joining the Army Cyber team? Check out military and civilian cyber career and employment opportunities by clicking on the "Careers" tab at www.arcyber.army.mil