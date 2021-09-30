U.S. Pacific Fleet Hosts CFMCC Course

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii – The U.S. Naval War College and Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet (COMPACFLT) co-hosted the 2021 Combined Force Maritime Component Commander (CFMCC) Flag Officer Course Sept. 23-29 in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.



The goal of the CFMCC course is to strengthen partnerships through executive education provided by the U.S. Naval War College while addressing maritime security challenges and increasing interoperability throughout the Indo-Pacific region. This year’s course consisted of 25 senior officers from 11 partner nations and senior officers from the U.S. Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard.



“As the maritime becomes more congested and contested, trust among partners cannot be surged,” said Adm. Samuel Paparo, commander, COMPACFLT. “The CFMCC course provided a great opportunity to bring together like-minded nations and joint force leaders to develop and strengthen relationships as we work towards common goals. The teamwork and deep partnerships during the course was palpable. Our solidarity could not be stronger.”



The students in the course participated in joint working groups, table-top exercises, and speaking panels facilitated by the U.S. Naval War College. Course topics included emerging concepts, maritime strategy, regional security, operations processes, and challenges associated with multi-national operations.



Bangladesh Navy Commodore Mohammad Hossain remarked that the CFMCC course is a platform to gain trust and confidence in ourselves as a group. He said moving forward, this trust and confidence will help us when there is a multinational maritime operation.



Presenters in the course featured key U.S. Navy leaders including Adm. John Aquillino, commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Paparo, retired Vice Adm. DeWolfe Miller III, retired Vice Adm. Scott Van Buskirk, as well as a host of Naval War College faculty members.



“The goal of this course was to gain a sense that we’re all on the same team with same goals of a free and open Indo-Pacific,” said Sean Henseler, the flag course director at U.S. Naval War College.



Established in 1884, the U.S. Naval War College is the oldest institution of its kind in the world. More than 50,000 students have graduated since its first class of nine students in 1885, and about 300 of today's active duty admirals, generals, and senior executive service leaders are alumni.



The 2021 CFMCC course is part of Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet’s commitment to build enduring partnerships, increase interoperability and solidarity, and enhance security and stability with partner nations in the Indo-Pacific region.

