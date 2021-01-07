MWSS-473 and 6th Engineer Support Battalion, Improve Quality of Life at YMCA Camp Carter

FORT WORTH, Texas (Aug. 31) – From July 1 to 20 August 2021, over 400 Marines assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron-473 Detachment B (MWSS-473) and 6th Engineer Support Battalion, partnered with the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) of Metro Fort Worth through the Innovative Readiness Training (IRT) program to conduct repairs and improvements to the facilities on Camp Carter.



According to the IRT website, IRT is a Department of Defense military training opportunity, exclusive to the United States and its territories, that delivers joint training opportunities to increase deployment readiness. Simultaneously, IRT provides key services such as health care, construction, transportation, and cybersecurity with lasting benefits for our American communities.



“The Marines of MWSS-473 were able to improve four miles of roads and trails, clear ten acres of recreational space, and dispose of over 100 cubic yards of debris,” said CAPT Jacob Riding, MWSS-473 officer in charge. Our ability to support this organization provided a real world mission to our Reserve Marines, right in their backyard. The patrons of Camp Carter, the local community, and members of the Department of Defense will share in the fruits born from this relationship for years to come.”



Originally scheduled to begin in 2020, this project faced some challenges along the way.



“This project dates back to last year for our unit, and was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said STAFF SGT. Cameron Collier, Detachment Communications Chief. “We were able to be patient and complete the task that was started for the camp. “



According to Ridings, the majority of the equipment utilized for this project was organic to the MWSS. “The vast preponderance of equipment came from the Motor Transport and Engineer Companies Det A located in Lemoore, CA,” said Ridings. “There were pieces of heavy equipment that we were able to contract to cater to the specific mission. In total, over 50 pieces of military and contracted heavy equipment and transport assets were utilized.”



The executive director at YMCA Camp Carter, Ms. Holly Martin, expressed her gratitude for the work done on the campus.

“Having the opportunity to have this kind of project at Camp Carter has been truly amazing and such a rewarding experience,” said Martin. Both teams that have been at camp have been incredibly easy to work and plan with, very professional and have had the best interest of camp as a priority. This project was estimated to cost $720,000. Financially, we would have not been able to have this kind of work done without this opportunity to be a community partner. This has been a true blessing.“

