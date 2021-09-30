Photo Essay: Range area construction at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on an entrance area Sept. 23, 2021, as part of a construction project...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on an entrance area Sept. 23, 2021, as part of a construction project in the Expert Field Medical Badge training area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The work is part of many range improvement initiatives taking place at Fort McCoy in 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Contractors work on an entrance area Sept. 23, 2021, as part of a construction project in the Expert Field Medical Badge training area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The work is part of many range improvement initiatives taking place at Fort McCoy in 2021.



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”