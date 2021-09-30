Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Essay: Range area construction at Fort McCoy

    Range area construction at Fort McCoy

    Contractors work on an entrance area Sept. 23, 2021, as part of a construction project

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Contractors work on an entrance area Sept. 23, 2021, as part of a construction project in the Expert Field Medical Badge training area at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The work is part of many range improvement initiatives taking place at Fort McCoy in 2021.

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.30.2021 13:26
    Story ID: 406423
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Range area construction at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

